Bengals minicamp could reveal the first real shape of Ted Karras protection plan

It's no secret the Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for life after Ted Karras. Yes, they are all-in on the 2026 season, with Karras expected to snap the ball to Joe Burrow for at least one more year.

However, between the fact that Karras is a free agent in 2027 and the draft picks of Connor Lew and Brian Parker II, the Bengals have multiple avenues for a succession plan.

Newsflash, though: Snapping the ball to Joey B is kind of a big deal. Karras is tough as nails and doesn't miss a start, but he's also 33 years old. That's quite a ways down the road in football years, particularly in the grueling offensive trenches.

With Lew still sidelined by a torn ACL that cut his final year at Auburn short, and Parker more of a projection at center than anything, Cincinnati can't afford to count on rookies in the unfortunate event that Karras needs relief from his duties.

So not only is the "Ted Karras" protection plan implying his eventual departure from the Queen City; it's also a hint at injury insurance behind him. We should see both those initiatives in action to some extent at mandatory minicamp.

Bengals' center position up in the air beyond 2026 with Ted Karras a pending free agent

We already know that, based on his third-round draft status alone, Lew is a better candidate for the center gig of the future than Parker, who could very well replace Dalton Risner at right guard next year.

Still, the picture is a little murky as to what's happening behind Karras on the depth chart. Lew won't be cleared until training camp at the earliest, and he'll have some rust to knock off, not to mention adjusting to the pace of the NFL game.

Meanwhile, what we've heard so far from the first phase of OTAs is that Parker worked as the backup left guard — the same position second-year player Dylan Fairchild lines up at.

Rookie Brian Parker working at LG with the 2s, Bayer at C, Rivers at RG. Cody Ford and Andrew Coker at tackle.



Colbie Young in the slot! https://t.co/YaFR5glkFp — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) June 2, 2026

Seems a little redundant, except that Parker is projected to have versatility to play anywhere on the interior. Maybe this clip happened to be him in cross-training action, more than an indication of where he'll ultimately line up.

But that's the fun of this pre-minicamp speculation. We really don't know what the situation is.

One would hope that Lew is spotted somewhere on the Bengals property doing rehab work, perhaps showing some signs that he'll be full-go next month. Could we see Parker take some reps as the second-unit center, or maybe spell Karras with the 1s just to get his feet wet?

...Or are we going to see a whole lot of Jacob Bayer, the unheralded, undrafted free agent from 2025 out of Arkansas State? Bayer may have the edge in NFL experience, but give me looks Parker instead all day. Please, Zac Taylor! I'm actually requesting this of you!

As for Karras, it might be wise to keep him in bubble wrap. We know this dude is an absolute DAWG. Just get to Week 1 intact, big fellas. We need to protect you at all costs before you lay it all on the line for Burrow, Cincinnati, and Who Dey Nation at large.

Time to go out in style, if this is Karras' last ride in a Bengals uniform, let's hope it culminates in a Super Bowl triumph.