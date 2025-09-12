Bengals must avoid game-planning their way into Travis Hunter matchup nightmare

We're on to Week 2 of the new NFL season, and the Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up to face a literal one-of-one threat when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

A reigning Heisman Trophy winner and two-way star whose role is still being defined looms as a dangerous difference-maker as the Bengals try to extend their strong start to the 2025 campaign. The good news is, the Cincinnati defense is coming off a shockingly stellar performance in the opener.

But can the Bengals contain the Jags' most versatile weapon? Let's dive into what that particular matchup might look like, and the threat it poses.

Travis Hunter is the X-factor who can exploit Bengals' suspect cornerback depth

Jacksonville was hyper-aggressive in the draft, trading up to Cleveland's pick at No. 2 overall to select Travis Hunter. Sacrificing future assets the way the Jags did suggests they do indeed intend for Hunter to have a significant role as a wide receiver and cornerback.

While I believe Hunter boasts the highest ceiling of any CB prospect since Derek Stingley Jr., his primary focus right now is on offense. Hunter's new head coach, Liam Coen, plans to play him more on defense in Week 2, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

But let's just focus on Hunter's current primary position. The Bengals will have their hands full as is in trying to account for Brian Thomas Jr. They'll be rolling coverage his way as often as possible, because Cam Taylor-Britt is Cincinnati's CB1 by default and figures to have a hard time containing BTJ on his own.

Twenty-one of Hunter's 28 Week 1 snaps came out of the slot. Although he had six receptions for 33 yards, if not for Jaycee Horn's acrobatic interception, Hunter may very well have hauled in an 84-yard touchdown in his NFL debut.

Coen can dial up plays as well as anyone in the sport, evident in a Bucs high-powered offense in 2024 that saw Baker Mayfield throw for 41 TDs. It's reasonable to assume another No. 1 overall pick and talent like Trevor Lawrence will only improve as the season goes with Coen calling the shots.

That's why it's a rather precarious position for the Bengals to be in this early in the season. Tendencies aren't known so well, nor is Hunter's role and where he'll line up. If Week 1 is any indication, Dax Hill will draw primary coverage duties on Hunter, since he's Cincinnati's starting nickel.

Hill is a solid player and a former first-round draft choice in his own right. He fared well against the Browns overall, yielding six catches on eight targets but for only 32 yards. It'll take that kind of play recognition and sure tackling for Hill to excel in that way again. The issue is, Hunter is so dynamic after the catch and didn't get to flex that as much last Sunday.

Plus, Hill can't be on Hunter all the time, and it wouldn't' be surprising to see Thomas deployed in the slot more often so that Hunter can get some reps across from Taylor-Britt.

How Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden sets up the game plan will be pivotal to containing Hunter. In my recent interview with Cincinnati linebacker Logan Wilson, we talked about how opponent-specific it is to strike a balance between getting too cute scheme-wise versus just playing more conservative coverage, knowing Joe Burrow and the offense will light up the scoreboard most weeks.

The defense actually picked up the slack for Burrow and Co. in Cleveland. It might be the opposite in this week, unless the Bengals' front seven shows out like it did against the Browns. Not having to get too exotic with applying pressure would be critical to slowing Hunter down.

Week 1 defense front-seven performance in terms of pressure rate generated and opposing RB rush yards *before* contact allowed per carry pic.twitter.com/89Umsq8AqX — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 11, 2025

