Bengals named as potential suitor for two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher

The Cincinnati Bengals need to make some major upgrades in free agency over the offseason. One position where the Bengals definitely need some help is at edge rusher. Outside of Trey Hendrickson, who led the entire NFL in sacks in 2024, the team struggled to consistently generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and they need to add another player (or two) capable of doing just that.

Haasan Reddick will be looking for a new home, and the Bengals need help on the edge

In a recent article from Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, Cincinnati was listed as a potential suitor for Haason Redick, who spent the '24 season as a member of the New York Jets after spending the previous two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Reddick, 30, had a forgettable year in New York, but he made the Pro Bowl in both of his seasons in Philly, and he would represent an upgrade in the pass rush department for Cincinnati alongside Hendrickson. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

From Bleacher Report:

"The Bengals should also consider taking a flier on Reddick, especially if he's open to a team-friendly deal. (They have major contract decisions looming for receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.) While Cincinnati has one premier pass-rusher in Trey Hendrickson, it lacks a top-tier complement and battled major defensive deficiencies in 2024."

Whether or not the Bengals would actually be interested in Reddick remains to be seen. Such a signing would likely come down to price tag, as will be the case with any free agents Cincinnati looks to sign over the offseason. The team has limited cap space to work with and plenty of areas to address, so they need to maximize their money.

After an underwhelming season with the Jets, Reddick's value is likely down league-wide, and perhaps the Bengals will be able to take advantage of that.

Even if it's not Reddick though, the Bengals absolutely need to bolster their pass rush over the offseason, either through the draft or free agency, or both. They can't enter another season with just one reliable pass rusher. That's simply not a recipe for success.