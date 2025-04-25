Bengals need to consider one of these falling prospects on Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals opted to take the biggest swing on potential that the 2025 NFL Draft board would allow, as they decided to use the No. 17 overall pick on Texas A&M pass rusher Shemar Stewart. Cincinnati needs to hit another home run on Day 2 of the Draft to sustain their momentum.

The Bengals still have some holes at cornerback, safety, and linebacker that need to be plugged. Of course, the defensive roster is so behind other contenders that Cincinnati should not be faulted if they end up going with the best player available on that side of the ball and figure out the fit later.

The Bengals would do well if they came away with one of these five players in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, as it could help them land another immediate starter for a unit that clearly has underperformed in the last few years.

5 players Bengals must consider on Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft

5. Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

While it might be a bit odd to double-up at edge rusher, the fact that Ezeiruaku and Marshall's Mike Green made it out of the first round should set off alarm bells for the Bengals. If the sack artist manages to fall into the 40s, the Bengals must absolutely consider a trade up.

4. Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

Alexander is an older player who primarily suited up against MAC competition, but he has been one of the more consistent interior disruptors in this class. Alexander can form a nasty three-headed monster alongside Kris Jenkins and new signing TJ Slaton on the interior.

3. Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

The one-year starter concerns are valid, but Schwesinger may have made up for that after showcasing a blend of speed, coverage skill, and hard-hitting in the open field that could help the Bengals find someone that sticks around in the long-term future.

2. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Johnson's medical concerns are causing him to slip, which could lead to the Bengals selecting him much later than anticipated. Johnson, who had more touchdowns scored than allowed in college, could be someone who starts right away.

1. Nick Emmanwori, SAF, South Carolina

The fact that Emmanwori did not get picked in the first round is a genuine shock. A premium athlete who would start right away in Cincinnati, Emmanwori is absolutely the type of player the Bengals can feel comfortable mortgaging multiple picks to acquire.