Bengals’ next move after Week 13 triumph couldn't be clearer

The Cincinnati Bengals revived their playoff hopes after Week 13 thanks to an utterly convincing Thanksgiving triumph in Baltimore. That 32-14 rout of the Ravens in Joe Burrow's return has the Bengals believing again as they gear up for Sunday's road trip to Buffalo.

A big key to Cincinnati's turnaround on defense in particular is the promotion of practice squad staple Jalen Davis, who's flourished as the starting nickelback. Shoot, even oft-inactive defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson gave the Bengals nine decent snaps.

Long story short, the Bengals are having good luck deploying less-heralded players of late. With everything on the line against the Bills, there's one obvious move still to make.

It's high time for the Bengals to (finally) activate Jermaine Burton in Week 13

When Tee Higgins sat out the Thanksgiving win due to a concussion, Cincinnati turned to Mitch Tinsley in a starting role to replace him. Tinsley made the most of his prior opportunities, but struggled to get on the same page with Joe Burrow all night.

Although Tinsley is talented in his own right, there's no question that Jermaine Burton is a more gifted wide receiver. If not for off-field concerns that have unfortunately manifested since he entered the NFL, Burton would've been a first-round pick instead of falling to Round 3.

Not to give up on the defense or downplay their recent improvement, but a matchup against Buffalo superstar Josh Allen is a whole different beast. The best of game plans often don't slow him down.

In other words, we could be in for a good old-fashioned Sunday shootout.

Higgins should return to action, assuming he clears the concussion protocol. Nevertheless, between Tinsley's struggles and the season-long drops issues for Andrei Iosivas, help could be on the way from Burton if Cincinnati activates him.

The flashes of Burton's upside have been frustratingly few and far between at the professional level. When he has gotten the ball, the mercurial 24-year-old is averaging a ridiculous 26.8 yards per catch.

Four receptions on 14 targets for 107 yards is not the career production you're looking for from a Day 2 wideout near the end of his sophomore campaign. That's why the Bengals should give Burton a crack at seeing the field. Buffalo boasts the NFL's No. 1 pass defense, so it figures to be an uphill battle despite the formidable presences of Burrow, (probably) Higgins, and Ja'Marr Chase.

Jermaine Burton is the X-factor who's liable to be good for a massive chunk play while Chase and Higgins draw the most attention from the Bills' secondary. He has the tools to be the difference-maker who keeps the Bengals' playoff aspirations afloat.

Why leave Burton on the inactives list in perpetuity when he has so much potential? It's time for the Bengals to see what they have in him. And not a moment too soon.

