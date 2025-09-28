Bengals just got obvious trade candidate dropped in their laps

The Cincinnati Bengals likely won't be major buyers at the NFL trade deadline on November 4. If anything, speculation suggests they'd try to sell Trey Hendrickson, which let's face it, would mean punting on the 2025 season.

Potential candidates to be moved are already being reported on, though. If Cincinnati were to make a move, one defensive stalwart in particular looks like an appealing target.

Perhaps putting the vibes out there for this player possibly joining the Bengals someday to kick off the month paid off. Or, you know, I'll just continue to be disappointed.

Riq Woolen trade could give Bengals future CB1 at major bargain

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that "teams are monitoring" Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen as a "possible trade target."

Rapoport went on to cite the performances of Josh Jobe and Derion Kendrick at the position as more reason for the Seahawks to move Woolen before the deadline.

All due respect to those two, I wouldn't take anything they're doing as motivation to move such a talented corner. Woolen is one of the most physically gifted defensive backs ever, This man went to the Combine and ran a 4.26-second 40, checking in at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds.

Those ridiculous physical tools translated to the NFL right away, as Woolen was a rookie-year Pro Bowler with six interceptions. Also worth noting, as of a few days ago, since 2024, Woolen spent the third-most time in tight coverage among all NFL cornerbacks, per Next Gen Stats.

The Bengals' piece of this is as follows: They have a suspect-at-best secondary, full of unproven boundary cornerbacks. Cam Taylor-Britt is in a contract year. He's been inconsistent at best, often awful, and was benched multiple times last season.

Woolen's upside and ball skills as a converted wide receiver dwarf those of Taylor-Britt. Given that the Seahawks are apparently looking to ship Woolen away, Cincinnati would have to weight the risk-reward. However, I'd much rather roll the dice on Woolen than overpay to keep CTB.

Not holding my breath on this happening. It'd be out of character not for the Bengals just to make a splashy in-season trade, but also to have a new contract worked out. That'd almost be a given thanks to the draft capital Woolen would cost.

Considering Cincinnati has deactivated its two third-round picks from 2024 for each of the first three games, I'd be more than willing to give up a Round 3 selection for a CB1-caliber player like Woolen. We'll see if Duke Tobin and Co. agree, or much less preliminarily inquire, about this tantalizing possibility.

More Bengals News and Analysis