Bengals officially have a kicker problem after Evan McPherson melts down vs. Chargers

Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson has missed kicks in four different one score losses this season:



- 1/2 XPs at KC (Bengals lost 26-25)

- 2/3 FGs vs. WAS (Bengals lost 38-33)

- 0/1 FG vs. BAL (Bengals lost 41-38 in OT)

- 2/4 FGs at LAC (Bengals lost 34-27)



Cincinnati is now 4-7