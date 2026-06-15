Bengals' patience with gifted DT likely won't pay off amid crowded group

Things are actually looking up for the Cincinnati Bengals' defense in 2026. Who would've thought? Not me!

One welcome consequence of the dynamic roster overhaul this offseason is the increased refusal by the personnel department to settle on middling solutions. Duke Tobin and Co., plus Zac Taylor and his staff, will have some legitimately tough calls to make.

Alas, not everyone can make the final 53-man cut. One intriguing defender the Bengals took a flier on in October could be on the outs.

2024 fourth-round pick Jordan Jefferson may not last in crowded Bengals DT group

The Jacksonville Jaguars initially drafted LSU defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson with the 116th overall pick two years ago. Their new GM James Gladstone did not think twice about waiving him as he shaped the Jags' 2025 roster.

After a cup of coffee in San Francisco with the 49ers, Jefferson was claimed off waivers to land in Cincinnati.

It felt like more of a desperation play for the Bengals, who, despite adding Jefferson's services, still finished dead-last in run defense. That's where the 317-pound space-eater was supposed to help most. Jefferson was only active for one game and played sparingly.

For Jefferson to go from being drafted in the fourth round to waived after only a one-season sample size is quite the indictment. Take notes on Barrett Carter, Bengals? Just kidding! For now.

Anyway, had you told me before this GOATed offseason that the Bengals would run it back with B.J. Hill, T.J. Slaton, Kris Jenkins Jr., McKinnley Jackson, and Jefferson at defensive tackle, give or take another late-round body via the draft, I would've said, "Sounds about right."

Well joke's on me. Enter: Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen. That's more freaking like it!

But tough one for Jefferson here. He has legit physical tools, with a 6'7" wingspan attached to his 6'3" frame. If he could just play with decent pad level, you'd think those Go-Go Gadget arms could give him some serious leverage versus opposing blockers.

For whatever reason, Jefferson hasn't put it all together fast enough at the NFL level to maximize his considerable abilities. Now that he's a nose tackle type, buried behind Lawrence and Slaton on the depth chart at the very least, he faces long odds to make the roster.

Methinks Cincinnati will err on the side of keeping more fellas on the interior d-line who offer pass rushing juice. It's quite possible that rookie seventh-round pick Landon Robinson beats out Kris Jenkins Jr. for the last slot, since brings more to the table in that regard.

That'd be a difficult pill for the Bengals to swallow. Punting on a second-round pick before Jenkins' third season gets underway. Doesn't leave much hope for Jefferson to find a home in the rotation.

The only scenario that could make sense here: Cincinnati rolls with the Lawrence-Jackson duo at nose. Slaton gets cut for [belated?] salary cap savings. Jenkins gets traded or released. Jefferson sneaks onto the roster.

A path exists for Jefferson to wow in training camp and steal a spot, albeit a sliver-narrow one. He's a prime practice squad candidate if there ever was one. After all, he's still on that bargain of a rookie contract, and if he ever does put it all together, look out!