Bengals' perfect Joe Burrow replacement is hiding in plain sight

The Cincinnati Bengals may have moved to 2-0 after Week 2, but they endured a soul-crushing, season-altering loss in the form of Joe Burrow's injury. A Grade 3 turf toe ailment that requires surgery will reportedly sideline the superstar quarterback for at least three months. In other words, his 2025 campaign could be over, putting the team in a brutal spot.

Cincinnati has already begun working the phones in search of a Burrow replacement. Intel from Adam Schefter of ESPN suggests they're primarily canvassing the free-agent landscape.

However, if the Bengals truly want to give themselves the best chance to remain competitive, Atlanta Falcons veteran Kirk Cousins is a logical pivot.

Kirk Cousins is the ideal Joe Burrow replacement to keep Bengals afloat

Cousins, 37, is oddly still in Atlanta following a tumultuous, well-chronicled impasse between him and the Falcons. He hasn't been shy about wanting to be a starter elsewhere since getting benched for Michael Penix Jr. last season, albeit in a cordial manner. The front office has slow-played this messy situation, though Burrow's extended absence is grounds for the Bengals to get in the mix and change that.

Atlanta's top priority in any prospective Cousins trade would be offloading as much of his albatross four-year, $180 million contract from their payroll. Fortunately for them, Cincy's newfound desperation may make stomaching the financial burden more palatable. This should motivate the Falcons to act quickly, and vice versa; a Burrow-less Bengals squad presents an ideal suitor.

Many saw Cousins have the worst year of his career last season. The four-time Pro Bowler's diminishing arm strength and statuesque pocket presence were apparent. He also had a propensity for turnovers, pacing the NFL in interceptions (16) and fumbles (13).

Frankly, Cousins looked old and like a shell of himself, raising the question: Why would the Bengals want him? Nonetheless, he's attributed his struggles in 2024 to a midseason right shoulder issue (h/t Marc Raimondi of ESPN). If that's the case, the accomplished passer has a résumé deserving of a mulligan.

Sitting at 83-74-2, Cousins has a solid and long track record of success. He also has four playoff appearances to his name, regardless of the primetime and playoff choker narrative folks associate him with.

From 2015 to 2024, Cousins has per-17 game averages of 3994.9 yards, 27 touchdowns and 10.7 picks as a full-time starter (h/t Pro Football Reference). Moreover, he boasts an above-average completion percentage (67.5), passer rating (98.9) and success rate (48.5). It's hard to envision the Bengals finding a more high-upside alternative than him.

For what it's worth, Cousins has a no-trade, but Burrow going down is the type of opportunity he's been waiting for. Yet, the Bengals have a notoriously frugal owner in Mike Brown, which complicates matters. Nevertheless, a potential out from the QB's deal following this season clears the way to satisfy all parties here.