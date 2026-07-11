Bengals playmaker continues to be among most disrespected players in NFL

The Bengals are loaded with offensive playmakers, and the expectation is that they’ll be among the best offenses in the league once again this year. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins might be the best wide receiver duo in the NFL, and the hope is that Erick Allen could help round out the tight end room.

But the one player who doesn’t get enough credit or national attention for his role in the offense is Chase Brown. A former fifth-round pick, Brown became a full-time starter in 2024, and he’s been a force to be reckoned with since. 2025 was the best season of his career as he reached 1,456 yards from scrimmage and scored 11 touchdowns. His efficiency was up across the board, and he ran for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his NFL career.

Yet, no one views Brown as a top running back in the league despite the production. In fact, some even believe that Brown is a below-average starter and just a product of the other skill players on the roster. And that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Brown disrespected in latest PFF running back rankings

In a recent article by Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus , they ranked all 32 starting running backs going into the 2026 season. One of the most surprising rankings is where Brown finished on the list, coming in at No. 18, behind players like Jaylen Warren, D’Andre Swift, and Bucky Irving.

Here is what the site had to say about Brown and his ranking despite back-to-back 1,300-yard seasons from scrimmage:

“The Bengals are known for their lethal aerial attack, but Brown has become a stable force in their backfield. He recorded his first 1,000-yard campaign in 2025 while placing fifth among all running backs with 69 regular-season receptions. If Brown can continue to offer that same level of production, the Bengals can boast an authentic two-dimensional offensive unit.”

Over the last two seasons, Brown has racked up 2,806 yards from scrimmage , which is the 10th most among all running backs. That is ahead of Swift, Warren, and Irving, who were all listed ahead of Brown in the PFF rankings. What is even more notable is that Brown’s rushing success rate (52.3%) ranks inside the top eight for qualifying running backs.

So not only is Brown productive, but he’s also very efficient. And yet somehow, he doesn’t get the credit that lesser running backs on this list get. One explanation is that Brown got off to a slow start last season, and that could have clouded the judgment of national analysts.

Brown averaged just 2.5 yards per rush in the first five games of the 2025 season. Three of those games were with Jake Browning under center, and the offense struggled to sustain any kind of success. But starting in Week 6, Brown became a more effective player, and that coincided with Joe Flacco replacing Browning. From Week 6 on, Brown averaged 5.1 yards per rush for the remainder of the season and averaged over 100 yards per game from scrimmage. That is just a reminder of how poor quarterback play can impact the entire offense.

Brown is going into a contract year in 2026, but everything is set up for him to have a career year. Not only is Joe Burrow completely healthy, but all five starting offensive linemen return, as well. The Bengals are one of two teams (Dallas Cowboys) that will return all 11 starters on offense and their head coach. That kind of continuity is rare in today’s NFL and should greatly benefit Brown going into 2026.

This should be the year that Brown finally gets the respect that he deserves, even if it’s late. He has proven to be one of the better starting running backs in the league, despite his ranking from national analysts.