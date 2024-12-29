Bengals' playoff hopes get another big boost thanks to Colts loss to Giants

The Indianapolis Colts just gave the Cincinnati Bengals a major gift by losing to the New York Giants 45-33 in Week 17.

It was an improbable victory for the Giants. After all, New York had won just two previous games all season, and they had little to play for outside of pride. In fact, an argument could easily be made that it would have been better for them as an organization to lose in order to improve their draft position.

But, the Giants clearly didn't feel like going out that way, and they did a major favor for the Bengals by refusing to lay down and die.

Colts eliminated from AFC playoff contention following loss to Giants

After their 30-24 victory over the Denver Broncos, the Bengals needed four things in order to qualify for postseason play: A win over Pittsburgh in Week 18, a Broncos loss to the Chiefs in Week 18, one Dolphins loss and one Colts loss. Now they can cross that final one off of the list.

With their loss to the Giants, the Colts are officially eliminated from playoff contention, leaving just the Bengals, Broncos and Dolphins to compete for the final playoff spot in the AFC. Now, Cincinnati's path to the playoffs is as clear as it has been in months: Beat Pittsburgh and hope that the Broncos and Dolphins lose.

It's still a long shot for the Bengals to make the playoffs, but their odds have increased in recent weeks thanks to their own four-game winning streak, as well as some outside help from the likes of Indianapolis.

The fact that the Chiefs already have the top seed in the AFC locked up is tough for Cincinnati, as the Chiefs will have little to play for against the Broncos in Week 18, and will likely rest a plethora of key contributors as a result. Kansas City could certainly still win, but a motivated Chiefs team would have been better for the Bengals.

But, that's the problem when you don't control your own destiny as a team -- you're at the mercy of others. If the Bengals had a better start to the season, they wouldn't be in such a precarious position heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

Slow starts have been a recurring issue for the Bengals under Zac Taylor, and this year their inability to hit the ground running could cost them a spot in the playoffs. That Week 1 loss to the lowly New England Patriots is looking especially egregious in hindsight.