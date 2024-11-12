Bengals' playoff hopes hinge largely on outcome of Week 11 matchup with Chargers
To say that their Week 11 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers is an important one for the Cincinnati Bengals would be a major understatement. As it stands, Cincinnati's playoff hopes hinge largely on the outcome of the contest.
As it currently stands, the Bengals have a 36 percent chance of making the playoffs following their Week 10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, according to the New York Times' updating playoff simulator. The number will either rise or drop drastically depending on what happens in the game against Los Angeles.
Bengals playoff odds depending on outcome of Chargers game
With a win over the Chargers, Cincinnati's playoff odds will jump up to 53 percent, which means that it would be more likely than not that they would qualify for postseason play at that point. However, with a loss the Bengals' playoff odds would drop down to 22 percent. That translates to, "Sure, there's still a chance, but it's not looking likely, at all."
That's over a 30-point percentage swing depending on what happens against the Chargers. With a win, the Bengals could head into their bye week feeling good about where they stand and their chances of making the playoffs. But with a loss, the bye would be a lot less comfortable.
After their bye in Week 12, Cincinnati will have six games remaining on the schedule. Two of those games will come against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and one will be against the Cleveland Browns. The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans should be two winnable games for the Bengals, and they also have a matchup with the Denver Broncos, who are also fighting for a playoff spot in the AFC.
The Bengals have to take things one week at a time, though, and the upcoming contest against the Chargers is of the utmost importance.
The importance of the contest, for both teams, wasn't lost on the NFL, as the league flexed the game into a primetime spot. The game will now be featured on Sunday Night Football and will begin at 8:20 p.m. ET after initially being scheduled for an afternoon kickoff. Be sure to tune in, this is one that Bengals fans won't want to miss.