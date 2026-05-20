Bengals poised to capitalize on Aaron Rodgers' retirement for years to come

The Cincinnati Bengals had to be excited about the prospect of facing a 43-in-December Aaron Rodgers twice this season on an already very manageable schedule. That said, what the Pittsburgh Steelers plan to do in the post-Rodgers era is extremely unclear.

As he told reporters on Wednesday, Rodgers fully intends to retire after the 2026 campaign. Those behind him on the depth chart include Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and Drew Allar.

Aaron Rodgers makes clear that 2026 will be his final year: “This is it.” https://t.co/RftQQl3xxG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 20, 2026

Pittsburgh is sunk if Rodgers can't conjure up his prime-adjacent magic under his good friend Mike McCarthy. Rodgers gutting it out for one more season will also cost the likes of Howard and Allar valuable reps toward their development.

All of this is phenomenal news for Cincinnati, who is eager to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022 and has all the roster upgrades to make it happen for a few years running.

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers announces retirement after 2026 season, which should lead to Bengals head-to-head dominance

Joe Burrow is already a better quarterback than Rodgers is at this late stage of the latter's career. Although Rodgers did torch the Bengals with a 104.5 passer rating in two meetings last season, the Bengals' defense is vastly improved from that wayward unit.

Plus, Rodgers is a full year older, and again, there won't be many reps to go around for Howard and/or Allar. The Rooney family in charge of the Steelers organization refuses to bottom out, even unintentionally. They've been all-in to win with an aging core and undermanned offensive personnel for years on end.

While Pittsburgh's group of grizzled veterans could have one more valiant run in them, T.J. Watt has been declining and turns 32 in October. Rodgers will soon be gone. All-Pro defensive tackle Cameron Heyward turned 37 mere weeks ago. Two of their few, ascending young players in cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and pass rusher Nick Herbig are due for free agency in 2027.

Did I mention there's no obvious QB solution once Rodgers retires? This roster could look like a dumpster fire come next season.

The most likely scenario: Rodgers and McCarthy get the Steelers just competitive enough to miss out on the top QBs in the supposedly loaded 2027 class. No Arch Manning, Julian Sayin, Dante Moore, or even Drew Mestemaker to come save the day in the Steel City. Shoot, there's no guarantee any of those supposed blue-chip field generals will enter the draft in the first place.

So it's either, um, Will Howard or Drew Allar? Raise your hand, Who Dey Heads, if you think either of them can hold Burrow's jock by the end of their NFL careers. What are the chances either of them come close to reaching his level of play? Ten percent? Less?

Rodgers' retirement proclamation underscores just how badly Pittsburgh has botched its team-building process in recent years. And here I was, thinking the Bengals were the worst at this in the division. Aside from the Browns, of course. They continue to pay for the Deshaun Watson debacle.

Overarching point being, the Bengals are so much better set up through 2028 than the Steelers are. If Pittsbugh wins one head-to-head showdown in that span, I'll be impressed.

Better salvage a split of this season's series with Rodgers while you still can, Yinzers. The ensuing two years could get pretty ugly for y'all.