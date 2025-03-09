Bengals' potential asking price in a Trey Hendrickson trade revealed

Now we know what the Cincinnati Bengals are looking for as a return in a potential Trey Hendrickson trade, courtsey of ESPN's Jeremy Flower, who reported that Cincinnati is hoping for a first round picks or a very solid second round pick(s).

From Fowler:

"The more immediate pass-rush target is Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson. People I’ve spoken to believe Cincinnati wants either a first-round pick or a strong Day 2 package to ship Hendrickson, who will command well above $30 million per year on a new deal."

Will they actually get an offer that good? Time will tell, but it's smart to set the bar high.

Bengals looking for high draft compensation for Trey Hendrickson

The Bengals recently granted Hendrickson, who has one year remaining on his current contract, permission to seek a trade. The fact that they did that probably means that they aren't willing to give Hendrickson the extension that he's looking for, or thinks is fair.

Hendrickson, always a team-first guy, isn't anrgy with the Bengals, though. Instead, he's appreciate of the organization for allowing him to seek outside opportunities.

"It's been an honor and a privilege to represent Cincinnati over the last four years," Hendrickson said. "I love this city and organization. I appreciate the privilege of now being allowed to explore my options."

So, what happens if the Bengals don't get the type of offer they're looking for? Maybe they'll drop the asking price. Or perhaps they'll try to convince Hendrickson to come back and play out the final year of his current contract in Cincinnati.

Hendrickson absolutely deserves some long-term security given his productive play, but he also doesn't seem like a guy who would hold out. Technically, the Bengals don't have to trade him. They could try to force him to play out his contract, though that would be pretty horrible for the organization optically. That's certainly no way to reward a guy who has been great for you.

So, we'll see where this goes. At this point, it feels like all options are on the table.