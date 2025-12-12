Bengals' proposed DE options could lessen sting of Trey Hendrickson's departure

The Cincinnati Bengals don't have much to cling to on the defensive side of the football. They recently revamped their linebacker corps by not re-signing Akeem Davis-Gaither, cutting Germaine Pratt and trading Logan Wilson. They also let solid defensive line pieces like Sheldon Rankins go.

Presumably, this was all in an effort to retain superstar edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, whom the front office could not strike a long-term deal with this offseason. Clearly, the Bengals' brass saw that as a possibility, as they re-signed Cameron Sample and Joseph Assai and drafted Shemar Stewart.

However, the problem is now that not only were Sample and Assai signed to just one-year deals and Stewart has been an ineffective headache, but Hendrickson isn't likely to return to Cincinnati this offseason. That leaves the Bengals with a glaring, glaring need on the edge.

Bengals should entertain Kavyon Thibodeaux or Byron Young trades

With that in mind, ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler discussed edge rushers who could be available in free agency this offseason, or potentially via trade. Graziano proposed two defensive ends who could potentially help Cincinnati mitigate the expected loss of Hendrickson come March.

"Trey Hendrickson seems certain to be leaving Cincinnati, which hasn't exactly hit it out of the park with its recent, high-round edge rusher draft picks. The Bengals don't spend big, but they hit in free agency once upon a time with Hendrickson, and I think they'll look for a solution along those lines again this offseason," Graziano wrote. "I always wonder if the Bengals will get creative with a player-for-player trade and bring in someone like (Kayvon)Thibodeaux or Byron Young--players who could be available toward the tail end of their rookie deals."

Of course, reasonable trade packages would need to be discussed for both Thibodeaux and Young. However, with them both still on rookie deals, the Bengals could kick the extension can down the road another year and get an effective player on a cheap deal in the meantime.

Thibodeaux had a breakout year for the New York Giants in 2023, recording 11.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. His production has tapered off a lot in the last two seasons, but he's also missed several games due to injury in that time. But the talent is clearly there, and a falloff could mean he's cheaper.

Young, however, is a bona fide young star. After recording 8.0 and 7.5 sacks in his first two professional seasons, the Los Angeles Rams' third-year player has sacked opposing quarterbacks 11.0 times and counting this year.

It may take a lot to pry Young from the Rams, and it is unclear why he could be available anyway. But potentially landing a 27-year-old ascending star edge rusher on a rookie deal is an opportunity that Duke Tobin shouldn't pass up if it presents itself.

Veterans like Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Kyle Van Noy and Kwity Paye are also set to be available this offseason, who could be a lot cheaper. K'Lavon Chaisson and Malcolm Koonce are both young players set to hit the open market who are intriguing as well.

But Graziano seems to think that the Bengals could entertain a player-for-player trade and land a premier guy like Thibodeaux or Young, and for Cincinnati fans, preferably the latter. Just as long as the other player isn't named Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins or Chase Brown.

