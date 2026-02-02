Bengals QB Joe Flacco confirms he won't retire & has one perfect destination

Everyone give it up for first-time Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Flacco. The Cincinnati Bengals quadragenarian is one of two QBs from the team to be named to the AFC Pro Bowl squad alongside Joe Burrow.

Couldn't bring myself to do another story on the Pro Bowl and Burrow's belated bid to the AFC squad, so thank goodness Flacco spoke out today about his NFL future. You know, things that matter and aren't a complete joke. Still makes me soft-chuckle that Shedeur Sanders is a Pro Bowler.

At 41 years young, Flacco is determined to forge on as a starting QB. The issue is finding a team who'll take a flier on him as their QB1. Let's dive into what Flacco said Monday about not retiring, and also

Joe Flacco's eagerness to keep playing will see him flee the Bengals...but where to...?

In an interview with Kay Adams, Flacco confirmed he ain't done, but that his NFL journey will entail playing for a new team in 2026. I mean, unless he wants to try his luck in a QB derby with Joe Shiesty. We love you Joe F., but that ain't a winning battle.

Anyway, Flacco still clearly has the competitive fire burning in his belly based on his remarks to on Adams' show about sitting on the couch for the postseason:

"I would still, as always, like a chance to go play meaningful football and win football games. I'm 41 years old, but I still hate watching the playoffs and watching other guys win these games and be in these situations. Now, I say that half-heartedly. [...] I played with Sam [Darnold] in New York and have a lot of respect for him and just got to see behind the scenes with him. So I'm definitely rooting for his success. But at the same time, you'd much rather be that guy, and when this is your profession, and it's what you do for a living, it always hurts just a little bit to watch other people do it."

When he was healthy for the Bengals, Flacco certainly played well enough to keep them in the playoff hunt. Alas, Cincinnati's defense and a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder let the wily vet down.

But if you look back at Flacco's stint in Burrow's stead, five of his six starts came against eventual playoff teams. The only one that wasn't came against the New York Jets, where Flacco accounted for three total TDs and spotted the defense a 38-24 lead with 10 minutes left, only to watch them blow it.

Another defeat of Flacco's came against the Chicago Bears by a score of 47-42. He threw for 470 yards and four TDs with that sprained AC joint. A truly legendary performance.

Oh, and his last start? A six-point loss to the eventual AFC champion New England Patriots.

So you can't blame Flacco for saying the following bit to Adams, either, when asked what his next team could be:

"I honestly hope that this year, I'm able to look at some of the negatives and maybe be a little bit more selective if that chance comes up. But you never know. I might not be able to be selective at all. I might get one opportunity and try to find a way to make it look like a good opportunity. But i mean listen, there's definitely a handful of places that have huge upside, and I know I can go and enjoy myself for a year and get to be a part of another great locker room."

A return to the Indianapolis Colts is easily Joe Flacco's best play amid Daniel Jones' recovery

Adams suggested that Flacco come back to Cincinnati to back up Burrow. She also opined that seeing him in the same quarterback room as Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City would be fun.

Mahomes is coming off a torn ACL, but the Chiefs are kind of a mess right now.

You know who's ready to roll in a gettable division with a questionable QB situation? The Indianapolis Colts. You know, the team Flacco was actually with no less than two seasons ago.

Indy still has the same play-calling head coach in Shane Steichen. The Anthony Richardson Experiment is now kaput. Incumbent starter Daniel Jones is hitting free agency, and is coming off a fractured fibula and torn Achilles, with a past ACL tear also on his medical rap sheet.

Flacco's familiarity with Steichen's system is a huge plus. Jonathan Taylor spearheads an excellent rushing attack and just piled up 20 total TDs this past season. Other than Jones, speedy wideout Alec Pierce should be Indy's top priority to re-sign, and with some contract restructures, there's no reason that shouldn't get done.

Thanks to Jones' career-best play and a defense that was cooking under ex-Bengals coordinator Lou Anarumo, the 2025 Colts got off to an 8-2 start before Jones was overcome by injuries.

Unlike betting on Philip Rivers' noodle arm, Flacco has a rocket launcher attached to his right shoulder. He can even spin it with the best of them when his arm is practically falling off. The Colts would be stupid not to consider a second go-round with Flacco, and based on his comments in the Kay Adams interview, I think Flacco will realize Indy is his best bet.