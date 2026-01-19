Bengals re-sign first free agent of offseason for depth at key position

Not the splashiest free-agent move made by the Cincinnati Bengals, but a move nonetheless to lock up a key rotational player for next season.

It's worth repeating ad nauseam almost every chance possible: Joe Burrow has labeled this Bengals offseason, on public record, "as big as it gets." Monday represented one small step forward for Cincinnati, if not a giant leap toward relevancy after three years of missing the playoffs.

Sorry. The wound of not seeing Burrow in the postseason fresh after watching the poor quarterback play/tire fire of the AFC playoffs this weekend. Moving on to the main topic of this story...

Bengals sign TE Tanner Hudson to one-year contract to shore up dubious position group

The Bengals announced the news of Tanner Hudson staying in Cincinnati on their official website.

Hudson is a big 6'5" target who can capably contribute as a pass-catcher. In fact, he racked up 39 receptions for 352 yards during the 2023 campaign — and that was without Burrow for about half the season.

One of the best moments of the Bengals' otherwise dreadful 6-11 2025 season was Thanksgiving's 32-14 blowout of the division rival Ravens in Baltimore. IN the third quarter of the AFC North duel, Hudson hauled in a one-handed TD snag from Burrow to make it a two-possession game.

A ONE-HANDED T HUDDY TUDDY



📺: #CINvsBAL on NBC pic.twitter.com/jDy0kWaf4N — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 28, 2025

Now that Noah Fant is hitting free agency — he who cost the Bengals three scoop-and-score TDs — perhaps there's more room for Hudson to contribute in 2026. He's paid his dues, been in the system for three full seasons, and obviously has Burrow's trust when throwing into tight red-zone windows.

One potential X-factor is the return of Erick All Jr. The 2024 fourth-round pick's medical history is all that's stopping him from being a high-end NFL starter.

After missing all of this season and a good chunk of his maiden pro season, All should be ready to roll in '26.

Between Mike Gesicki as the clear go-to tight end in the passing game and All's return (albeit dubious in nature), Hudson has his work cut out to earn significant snaps. However, he's an excellent depth piece and an underrated weapon in a Bengals offense full of them.

I'd personally love to see Drew Sample peace out, but he's Duke Tobin's GUY. Drafted in the second round. Has never lived up to it. imagine that. The Bengals sticking with a highly drafted player they should've given up on ages ago.

But I digress. No shade at Sample (kind of). He's a good blocker when he wants to be. Congrats again to Mr. Hudson. Here's to a career-high in touchdown grabs this year!

