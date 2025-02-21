Bengals receive barely-passing final grade for underwhelming 2024 campaign

The Cincinnati Bengals had an underwhelming 2024 campaign. That's no secret. Despite having two Offensive Player of the Year finalists in quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and a Defensive Player of the Year finalist in Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals still managed to miss the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

Sure, the Bengals finished the season with a winning record, but that was far from the goal for a team that many considered as a legitimate contender heading into the season.

Bengals get 'D+' for 2024 season from CBS Sports

Given the disappointing way that the season played out for the Bengals, it's not so surprising to see them get a less-than-great grade from CBS Sports in a list of final 2024 grades for all 32 teams. Bryan DeArdo from CBS gave Cincinnati a 'D+' for the season, and provided the following rationale:

"Cincinnati missing the playoffs in 2023 was understandable given Burrow's absence. But there was no excuse for missing the postseason again in 2024 with Burrow and wideout Ja'Marr Chase playing at MVP levels. The defense improved during the five-game winning streak, but its porous play during the first 12 games cost the Bengals a playoff spot."

It's tough to disagree or argue with the grading here. If it was a grade of just the offense, or just the quarterback. that would be a different story. But, football is a team game, and as a team, the Bengals fell well short of expectations. It would be tough to give them a failing grade, since they won more games than they lost, but anything above that is fair game.

Cincinnati's struggles were due largely to their defense, as DeArdo addressed, and that's why improving on that side of the ball should be the top priority for the Bengals over the offseason. If they're able to improve there, perhaps they'll earn a better grade next year.

Fans in Cincinnati might be happy to know that the Bengals didn't finish with the lowest grade in the division, at least. That distinction went to the Cleveland Browns, who were given an 'F' for their failure of a campaign. It could always be worse, Bengals fans.