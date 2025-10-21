Bengals rookie report: How the 2025 draft class is performing through Week 7

Seven weeks into the 2025 season, the Cincinnati Bengals’ draft class is beginning to come into focus.

Some picks have already stepped into meaningful roles, others are still developing in situational work -- but top to bottom, the group has flashed the long-term potential that Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor envisioned back in April.

Here’s how each selection is faring so far.

Breaking down impact of Cincinnati Bengals 2025 NFL Draft class

Round 1, Pick 17 — EDGE Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M)

Physically, he’s everything you want in a modern NFL edge defender -- 6’5”, rocked-up, long-levered, violent at the point of attack and capable of winning with pure explosive traits.

The Bengals haven’t fully unleashed him yet -- he’s appeared in only three games while being eased into the rotation and persevering through injury rehab -- but the flashes are undeniable.

The selection was made with the future in mind, especially with a black cloud surrounding Trey Hendrickson’s situation. Stewart profiles as the next foundational pass rusher in Cincinnati.

The early rep counts don’t matter as much as what the Bengals clearly believe he will become: a cornerstone defensive pillar.

Round 2, Pick 49 — LB Demetrius Knight Jr (South Carolina)

Knight has wasted no time becoming one of the most active presences in Al Golden's defense.

He’s played in all seven games (starting all but one) and already looks like a core piece in the middle of the unit. His play style is a throwback in terms of demeanor -- thick-bodied, downhill, eager to crash A and B gaps -- but what’s made him so impactful early is that he hasn’t been just a two-down banger.

He’s held his own in coverage, flashed range in pursuit, and proven he can stay on the field on passing downs.



Through seven weeks, he’s arguably been one of the brightest rookies on the entire roster. Exactly the type of “safe but still high-floor impact” pick every good team needs to hit on in round two.

Round 3, Pick 81 — OL Dylan Fairchild (Georgia)

A starter at left guard from the jump, Fairchild has been a stabilizer across Cincinnati’s interior.

Injuries have limited his availability recently, similar to other Bengals, but when on the field, his anchor and power at the point of attack have translated right away.

The Bengals drafted him for positional versatility and starting-caliber toughness, and he has delivered on both fronts. He’s not the loudest standout of the rookie class, but he’s been consistently solid -- and for offensive linemen drafted on day two, that’s a textbook early return.

Round 4, Pick 119 — LB Barrett Carter (Clemson)

Another athletic, tools-heavy addition to the linebacker room, Carter started as a core special teamer before gradually earning reps on defense.

Over the last two weeks, he’s stepped into starting duties and -- while still inconsistent -- is visibly processing faster each week. His tape at Clemson showed versatility, range, and rare movement skills for his size, and the Bengals trust those traits will take over as the game slows down.

Round 5, Pick 153 — OG Jalen Rivers (Miami)

Thrown into the fire early and often, Rivers has logged starts at right guard and taken his fair share of lumps.

Nineteen pressures allowed in four starts appearances tells the story -- he’s had some rough pass-pro moments against veteran interior rushers.

But context matters.

Rivers played tackle at Miami before transitioning inside, and that athletic background is already evident in his recovery ability and movement in space. He's a long-term developmental lineman learning under live fire.

Round 6, Pick 193 — RB Tahj Brooks (Texas Tech)

Brooks hasn’t seen much run offensively outside of a few carries in Week 3 against Minnesota, but he’s checked the box as a dependable core special-teamer.

He was drafted for physicality, contact balance, and attitude -- traits that often lead to snaps later in a rookie season as injuries pile up. For now, he’s doing his job on teams, and that’s exactly what a sixth-round back is supposed to do while waiting for an offensive window to open.

Bengals 2025 draft class is right on schedule

Overall, you can see the long-term vision with the class. Stewart is the future answer off the edge -- whether alongside Hendrickson or eventually replacing him.

Knight already looks like a fixture in the middle of the defense. Fairchild has starter equity. Carter is learning on the fly but showing steady progression. Rivers is raw but battle-tested early. And Brooks has carved out a role while waiting for more.

Not every pick is dominating yet, but every pick is on schedule. And for a team that has had to retool the defensive second level and reinforce the trenches while attempting to stay competitive in the AFC, that’s exactly the type of draft class you want shaping your future.

