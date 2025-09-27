Bengals scouts zero in on key Arizona State prospects ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals got an up-close and personal look at some Arizona State Sun Devils draft prospects this week. Arizona State took on TCU in what proved to be an exciting game that came down to a game-winning field goal in the Sun Devils' 27-24 win.

On the field were several pro prospects from both schools who NFL teams wanted to get a good look at. It's never too early to look at the college talent pool and fire up some mock drafts, is it?

Anyway, three highly touted prospects from Arizona State are definitely at positions that will be at the top of the Bengals' needs list come next offseason.

Bengals scouts take in Arizona State practice ahead of game

Even before the game kicked off, the Bengals’ scouts were on the ground in Tempe. They were one of the teams represented at the Sun Devils’ practice earlier in the week.

Arizona State vs #24 TCU will host the most scouts in ASU football history.



20 to 25 NFL scouts will be at Mountain America Stadium on Friday.



NINE scouts are attending practice right now.@sportscronkite pic.twitter.com/UolQ65Q8tL — Nate Mills (@natemillssports) September 24, 2025

Wide receiver Jrodyn Tyson and quarterback Sam Leavitt are the two biggest names associated with the Sun Devils and the 2026 NFL Draft. However, with Joe Burrow under center in 2026 and Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins securing big contracts this past offseason, we will assume that Cincinnati was not there to see Tyson or Leavitt.

By my count 17 NFL scouts in attendance tonight:



Seattle

Pittsburgh (three scouts)

Detroit

Arizona

Houston

Jacksonville

Denver

Philadelphia (two scouts)

New York Giants (three scouts)

Cincinnati

Miami

New York Jets — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) September 26, 2025

So, who did the Bengals want to get up close and personal with at Arizona State?

Keith Abney II, Cornerback

Cornerback Keith Abney is high on draft boards. He grades out well for Pro Football Focus (88), Tankathon (74), and Mock Draft Database (62).

The Bengals will have him in their draft crosshairs. The only question will be if Abney has the NFL in his sights or if he will return for his senior year.

TCU’s quarterback Josh Hoover tried throwing deep against Abney a few times, but to no avail.

Key to the ASU win was when they switched CB Keith Abney onto TCUs best WR, Jordan Dwyer.



QB Hoover was looking for him first and second (much the way Leavitt does with Tyson). When that switch happened, TCUs offense really got out of sync — Will Novak (@WillNovak13) September 27, 2025

Keith Abney Vs TCU :



1 Tackle



1 PD



1 Catch Allowed #BESTINCFB pic.twitter.com/IP3dR5I7IG — 1 (@AbneyActivist) September 27, 2025

Thus far this season, Abney has 16 tackles, five passes defensed, and one interception. PFF ranks him 13th among all cornerbacks in college football and gives him an excellent passer rating when targeted of 47.1.

If Abney continues his excellent play for the remainder of the college season, his draft status could become too rich for Cincinnati’s offensive and defensive line-needy blood.

With the inconsistencies around Cam Taylor-Britt, the Bengals could be in the market for a Day 2 cornerback to help in the secondary. Hopefully, that necessity will subside after a strong year from Taylor-Britt, DJ Turner, and Dax Hill.

However, if the C-suite determines the Bengals need reinforcements in the defensive backfield, they could do worse than Abney.

Max Iheanachor, Offensive Tackle

Unfortunately, like for so many years now, the offensive line should be at the forefront of the front office’s mind. That is why the Bengals were on hand to get a good look at offensive tackle Max Iheanachor.

Arizona State’s official website lists Iheanachor at 6’6, 330 pounds. To put that into scientific terms, he’s huge!

Play of the Day No. 204: Sun Devils right tackle Max Iheanachor launches a defender. Also, that's a nice play by frontside defender Kenard Snyder to get the run stop (Arizona State vs. Texas State, 2025). #POTD pic.twitter.com/1jNcam2sE8 — Sam Teets (@Sam_Teets33) September 22, 2025

But Iheanachor did not have his best game against TCU. There were some pass protection breakdowns and missed blocks. In the run game, he missed a block on a pivotal 4th-and-short play that led to a turnover on downs.

While his night was inconsistent, he showed that once he gets his hands on pass rushers, they aren’t going anywhere. Also, he worked well with the guard, passing off stunts and looping defenders.

Iheanachor’s rankings vary widely between PFF (96), Tankathon (108), and MDD (144). He will need to have better, more consistent performances if he wants to improve his standings in those rankings.

The Bengals are always looking for offensive line help. They must find players on Days 2 and 3 who can make an immediate contribution. Perhaps Iheanachor could be a third-round answer at guard or even take over at right tackle, moving Amarius Mims to left tackle, depending on how the team evaluates Orlando Brown at the end of the season.

C.J. Fite, Defensive Tackle

Defensive tackle C.J. Fite is another player on Arizona State’s roster the Bengals’ brass want to get a good look at.

On Friday night, as the Sun Devils were trying to make their comeback, Fite had himself a series late in the second quarter on back-to-back plays.

The first was a run stuffing play where Fite defeated the center guard combo block for a one-yard loss. On the next play, he sniffed out a shovel pass and blew up the play for a two-yard loss.

Officially, Fite finished with two tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

For the season, Fite has 13 tackles, six tackles for loss, and one sack through five games this season.

CJ Fite



Elite interior defensive linemen to keep an eye on this season.

pic.twitter.com/qbMrp4o9X0 — Elite Drafters (@Elite_Drafters) September 24, 2025

Fite sits at 109 overall on PFF’s big board. However, there is a good chance that the Junior will return to ASU for his senior year.

TCU talent on display

TCU had a few players on the field for NFL scouts to salivate over. Josh Hoover (QB), Eric McAlister (WR), and Bud Clark (S) were there to put on a show.

Bud Clark could have had an even more impressive game, but he let a couple of interceptions slip through his hands. Nevertheless, he is a player for Bengaldom to keep an eye on.

Head start on Bengals draft predictions

But it was the ASU players for whom the Bengals were primarily there. We must wait until the end of the college season to see where they pan out among the rest of the talent in the 2026 NFL Draft class.

At least as fans of the Bengals, we have an early idea of some of the players they are looking at and the positions they may covet in next year’s draft.

