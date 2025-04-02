Bengals shore up offensive line in latest 2025 NFL mock draft roundup

The Cincinnati Bengals have plenty of needs this offseason and, as Bengals fans have grown accustomed to, the offensive line is one of them. While the team has made moves to try and ensure Joe Burrow is protected upfront, the loss of Alex Cappa means the team has to find a right guard this offseason and the draft will likely be the place where they do just that.

Two of the three draft experts included in this mock draft roundup had the Bengals going with offensive linemen. It didn't seem to matter that the team has needs pretty much all over the defense, the message appears clear here -- Protect Joe Burrow at all costs.

Bengals continue to build OL in NFL mock draft roundup

USA Today: Grey Zabel, OL (North Dakota State)

Nate Davis of USA Today likes the idea of the Bengals taking North Dakota State's Grey Zabel with the 17th pick. While Davis stated that going with a defensive player could also make sense, he ultimately landed on Zabel for the Bengals because of his strong performance in the Senior Bowl and that he can play anywhere along the o-line. The Bengals took Cordell Volson out of North Dakota State a few years ago, so this would give them two former Bison on their o-line.

Bleacher Report: Tyler Booker, IOL (Alabama)

Sticking on the o-line, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report has Cincinnati nabbing Tyler Booker with its first-round pick. Booker played (mostly) left guard during his final year with the Crimson Tide and perhaps the plan if he were the pick by the Bengals would be to shift him over to the right side. The more depth on the offensive line, the merrier, so this selection would likely please Bengals fans.

CBS Sports: Mykel Williams, EDGE (Georgia)

The only mock draft included here to have the Bengals going with a defensive player was from Garrett Podell's mock on CBS Sports. Podell connected Cincinnati to Georgia's Mykel Williams, pointing out the Trey Hendrickson trade situation and the need to beef up the defensive line. Williams had five sacks during his final year in Athens.