Bengals should be blowing up Dolphins' phone lines after Jordyn Brooks extension

The Cincinnati Bengals have a major linebacker problem. It's to the point where one could credibly argue that neither Barrett Carter nor Demetrius Knight Jr. would start for any other team in the NFL, never mind any defense that's serious about competing for a Super Bowl.

One of the tenets of the Bengals' past failures is using hope as a strategy for roster holes. As great as this offseason was to upgrade the defense, they're hoping Carter or Knight take a Year 2 leap.

As a fan of the team, I'm not a fan of that familiar tactic. And while I'm a little crestfallen that Cincinnati failed to trade for Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks before he signed his contract extension on Tuesday, his teammate still looms as an appealing Bengals trade target.

As All-Pro LB Jordyn Brooks signs new contract, Bengals should try to trade for Dolphins' Tyrel Dodson

For a player who just had 129 combined tackles and five sacks in 2025, Tyrel Dodson sure doesn't get a lot of love as one of the better linebackers in the sport.

Dodson just turned 28 in June. He has obvious chops to rush the passer, and by PFF's count, he's missed only 9.6% of his tackles in the last two seasons. That's not bad considering the sheer volume of collisions Dodson has taken on in that span.

If the Bengals coaching staff's vision is that their much-improved, Dexter Lawrence-led defensive line will elevate their second-year linebackers, imagine what someone of Dodson's caliber could do playing behind that human wall. Dodson didn't exactly have a bunch of studs in front of him in Miami, save for the underrated Zach Sieler.

Cincinnati could really use a veteran in the linebacker room who's produced like Dodson has since 2024. Oren Burks sadly ain't that guy, nor is anyone else on the current roster.

That's a freaking problem, y'all! If Knight or Carter get banged up, who the heck is going to play linebacker for us? Burks? Shaka Heyward? Can we actually be serious for a second?

It's not just about adding star power. It's about adding viable depth.

Go ahead, Duke Tobin, trade for Tyrel Dodson and see if he doesn't blow Carter and Knight out of the water form Day 1 on the practice field. I dare you!

Another factor at play here is Dodson entering the final year of his contract. Miami's Brooks extension, and the fact that GM Jon-Eric Sullivan drafted linebackers Jacob Rodriguez and Kyle Louis, gives the Bengals a little leverage. They know the Dolphins have a surplus at their position of need. They should also be willing to offer a little extra compensation compared to other trade suitors.

A fourth-round pick in exchange for Dodson should get a deal done. That's something the Bengals can afford, considering they're bound to get a third-round comp pick for Trey Hendrickson's departure in free agency.

In the event that this Dodson one-year flier doesn't work, so be it. At least Duke Tobin and Co. tried.

I get that Tobin wants to stick to his guns and have faith in "his guys." Nevertheless, Dodson's availability just became very real with the Brooks news. it'd be occupational malpractice for Tobin to not at least pick up the phone, get Sullivan on the horn, and see what the going price for Dodson is.

Keep an eye on this subplot as training camp progresses.