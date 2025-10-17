Bengals should bite the bullet and move on from this trade candidate

The Cincinnati Bengals have recently demoted a couple of defensive players who were believed to be beyond-reproach starters entering the 2025 season. So which one of them is likelier to be moved before the November 4 NFL trade deadline?

Well, we might've gotten our answer in Week 7. Whereas one of the Bengals' would-be cornerstones has handled his lack of playing time with class and grace, the other is moping and can't seem to get out of his own way.

If I told you one of the defenders in question was captain/linebacker Logan Wilson, and the other was cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, who do you think fits which corresponding description? If you answered CTB, good on you!

Bengals need to trade or waive Cam Taylor-Britt before NFL deadline

After being a surprise healthy scratch in Thursday's 33-31 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cam Taylor-Britt addressed the media on Friday to face the music. Although he owned up to not being good enough on his end, his overall attitude left something to be desired.

Cam Taylor-Britt spoke about being inactive.



Said he was pissed about it, but was told early.



Has to be more “disciplined” in his words.#Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/7P0ddUEV7T — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 17, 2025

Thankfully for the Bengals, DJ Turner has emerged as an exceptional cornerback in his third NFL season. Taylor-Britt showed a lot of promise as a rookie in 2022 after Cincinnati drafted him in the second round, yet since then, it's been a whole lot of turbulence and inconsistency.

Having another high-end cornerback, or at least somebody with more potential than Taylor-Britt has shown of late, would go a long way in transforming this Bengals defense. We saw in Week 7 that Trey Hendrickson's absence from the lineup rendered their pass rush near-nonexistent.

Taylor-Britt might be the more talented player who's flashed a greater upside in his career than any other corner on the Bengals' roster besides Turner. However, it's clear CTB is in Zac Taylor's doghouse. Doesn't look like he'll be getting out of there any time soon.

It's a bummer that Taylor-Britt can't contribute more given his high draft status. Even more of a bummer that his Week 7 appearance on the inactives list probably dinged any trade value he had.

Perhaps another team believes in the embattled young cornerback's abilities enough to take a flier on him. Whether it's a late-round draft pick exchanged for him, or the Bengals sweeten a trade deadline offer with a higher draft asset combined with Taylor-Britt, Duke Tobin's front office should get a deal done.

We as a Who Dey Nation went from believing in Taylor-Britt as a future CB1 to utter disappointment that he won't do enough to earn a second contract in Cincinnati. What a fall from grace for the guy.

Duke should be on the phone with Seattle, doing everything in his power to trade for Riq Woolen. For reasons that elude me, Woolen fell to the fifth round of the 2022 draft. I wanted the Bengals to get him in the first round or the second round. They went with, um, Dax Hill and CTB instead.

Maybe it's just me, but getting two dudes with 4.2-something 40 speed on the boundary in Turner and Woolen would work wonders for Al Golden's scheme. It'd also buy the pass rush a little more time to get home.

Whether Taylor-Britt is packaged as part of any trade or cut loose, his cap savings will be the same at this point. Doesn't matter to me what his fate is, or if a decent draft pick is used in his place.

How's this for a couple trade proposals to revamp the Bengals D, in the event that Cincinnati doesn't waive Taylor-Britt?

Trade No. 1 — Bengals receive: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux; Giants receive: CB Cam Taylor-Britt and/or 2026 conditional 3rd-round pick

Trade No. 2 — Bengals receive: CB Riq Woolen, 2026 5th-round pick; Seahawks receive: 2027 3rd-round pick

Because let's face it, the Bengals have also healthy scratched 2024 third-round picks Jermaine Burton and McKinnley Jackson all season long. I'm tired of whiffing in the draft. Get some established dudes, get them signed, and get this defense humming to catch up with Joe Flacco and the resurgent offense.

