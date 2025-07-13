Bengals' slow starts have burned them before (but 2025 might be different)

Starting 0-1, 0-2, and even 0-3 is nothing new to the Cincinnati Bengals. Starting slow has been a pattern for the Bengals for the last couple years, and it always gets them into trouble year after year. It’s frustrating for the players, and surely for the fans, that Cincinnati can’t come out of the gates strong.

There are many reasons why a slow start can’t happen again. However, there are indicators that Cincinnati’s slow start streak stops in 2025.

Losing games right out of the gate most definitely sets the tone and mood for the season. Sports analysts begin to write those teams off and say they won’t see the playoffs; it would take a miracle. Cincinnati last season started with a 0-3 record, so Week 4 against the Panthers became a critical game.

What was supposed to be a fun matchup turned into a critical nail-biter because the thought of 0-4 was just too deep of a hole. Easier games on the schedule became critical must-wins, and ultimately, unfun.

Why the Cincinnati Bengals will snap their slow streak trend this season

Starting slow puts teams in a hole that’s hard to get out of, which is an issue when playoff spots are on the line. The Bengals had this issue last year. Because of their record, they became dependent on other AFC teams to win and lose accordingly in order to sneak into the playoffs.

Most notably, if Kansas City had won against Denver back in Week 18 last season, the Bengals would have snuck into the playoff picture. The point is, if Cincinnati didn’t start slow, they wouldn’t have had to depend on anyone.

Despite recent years, 2025 will be the year the slow start streak is snapped. For one thing, the Bengals have a very talented team, an impressive offense more specifically. Joe Burrow had 4,918 passing yards last year while Ja’Marr Chase found the end zone 17 times.

While Burrow and Chase’s connection is electric, the rest of the offense also clicked into place in 2024. Not to mention, the Bengals have a harder schedule this upcoming season, so starting strong is a must for playoff contention.

The AFC North will be completely different this season, and between quarterback changes and strong rosters, this division will be tougher than ever, so starting out by winning games is crucial. Plus, the fact that Cincinnati hasn’t seen the playoffs in a few years, will be motivation enough to push for a better record right out of the gate both for themselves and for the fans, who are all desperate to see this team advance further.