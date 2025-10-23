Bengals standout seems to be as good as gone after latest trade deadline odds

It took some time for Logan Wilson, but he eventually earned his keep with the Cincinnati Bengals. However, recent intel from prominent NFL insiders indicates that any goodwill the veteran linebacker built with the franchise has ostensibly vanished.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen don't just mention Wilson among their list of the 25 best possible trade candidates ahead of the NFL's Nov. 4 deadline date. The duo considers the Bengals defender the likeliest of the bunch to get dealt; yeesh!

Life comes at you fast. The Bengals announced Wilson as a first-time captain on Sep. 1. Suddenly, he has a 60 percent chance of heading elsewhere in the coming days, based on information Fowler and Bowen gathered from league executives.

Logan Wilson's days with the Bengals seem numbered

"The Bengals are going younger at linebacker, relegating Wilson to a reserve role in favor of rookie Barrett Carter despite Wilson's status as a team captain," Fowler wrote. "Teams I've talked to believe Cincinnati is open to dealing Wilson, whose base salary is $5.4 million this season."

After getting benched in the second half of the Bengals' Week 6 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Wilson is now merely a rotational piece. It's a far cry from the every-down contributor Cincy has relied on him to be in recent years -- and could foreshadow an imminent breakup.

Wilson's versatility has been apparent since the Bengals made him a full-time starter in 2021. He amassed 462 combined tackles (15 for loss), 18 pass deflections, 16 quarterback hits, nine interceptions, six forced fumbles (two recoveries) and 4.5 sacks from then through 2024. Perhaps someone will be willing to take a swing at his proven upside.

Nevertheless, Wilson's sudden fall from mainstay to expendable afterthought in Cincy is a noteworthy red flag that might make potential suitors wary. Be that as it may, his leadership traits, pedigree and ability to be effective in coverage are appealing qualities. Not to mention, he's on a club-friendly contract with a potential out following the 2025 campaign.

Anyone who acquires Wilson from the Bengals can treat him as a rental. Cutting the 29-year-old at season's end leaves behind a sizable yet palatable $6 million dead cap hit.

