Bengals star drops the mic on Joe Burrow trade speculation (for this year)

The Cincinnati Bengals couldn't be under more pressure as an organization in 2026 when it comes to the future trajectory of franchise quarterback Joe Burrow.

Trade buzz is swirling, with multiple recent reports even linking him to a blockbuster deal this offseason to go to the Minnesota Vikings. An offer attractive enough could get the Bengals interested enough to pull the trigger. Don't put anything past this front office.

But at least for one more season, it sure sounds like Burrow is staying put.

Bengals RB Chase Brown has had enough with the Joe Burrow trade chatter

In an interview with CBS Sports, Bengals running back Chase Brown made sure to put an end to any noise about Burrow's potential departure from Cincinnati. Well, at least for 2026.

"Joe's not going anywhere. I think that was totally blown out of proportion. It was definitely a good talking point for people...It gave the media a lot to talk about and probably made [Burrow's] Twitter notifications go off, but Joe's not going anywhere. [...] I look forward to having a full season with everybody. Not that that's promised, but that's what I look forward to."

A full season is about all Brown and the Bengals can hope for and/or count on from Burrow at this point. If a fourth straight year comes and goes without Cincinnati in the playoffs, best believe Joe Shiesty is going to demand a trade.

Burrow has had some of the most rotten injury luck fathomable. Among the worst in modern sports history. First came a shredded knee in his rookie season. Then it was appendicitis. A freak calf injury. A snapped wrist ligament that's happened to zero NFL starting QBs before him. Finally, a case of turf toe so severe that it was among the 2% of such injuries to require surgery.

The strongest of humankind could become jaded, never mind depressed, when presented with those to transcend. Combine all that with how poor the support for Burrow has been at every turn from a tragically flawed personnel department, and you can see how it might take a toll on him.

Who Dey Heads, you remember this, do you not? From, oh, about a month ago?

"I can't see that, no." Burrow said when asked if he sees a world where he's not the QB of the Bengals in 2026. But asked if he thinks about playing for another team in his career, "You think about a lot of things." — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 17, 2025

Yeah. Burrow turns 30 in December. It's time for the Bengals to get their act together, field a competitive defense, and keep Burrow upright often enough to play consistent, winning football this coming season.

I'm glad that Chase Brown quashed any notion that Burrow is out the door. When multiple reports are out there about a specific suitor, one begins to wonder what's going on behind the scenes.

This seems like as good a time as any to pass along a message to Duke Tobin, though.

Dear Duke, extend Chase Brown this offseason! He's eligible. You'll thank me later, because he'll only get more expensive if you wait longer. Kthanks good talk.

