Bengals star wins major NFL honor for the month of November
The Cincinnati Bengals went just 1-2 during the month of November, but their struggles didn't stop Joe Burrow from receiving some recognition on a national level as the star quarterback was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November.
Joe Burrow named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for the first time in his career
Believe it or not, it's the first Offensive Player of the Month award of Burrow's career, which is kind of hard to believe. The last Bengals player to be on the receiving end of a monthly honor from the league was kicker Evan McPherson. He was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month back in December of 2021.
During the month of November, Burrow completed 89 of his 145 pass attempts for 1,035 yards and 12 touchdowns with just one interception in three games.
More Cincinnati Bengals news: Steelers' Mike Tomlinson sounds like he would love to coach Tee Higgins next season
With his back-to-back performances against the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers, Burrow became the first QB in NFL history to record at least 50 passing attempts, 350 passing yards and three TD passes while throwing zero INTs in consecutive games. He also became the first Bengals quarterback ever to pass for 12 total touchdowns over a three-game span.
Overall, it was an extremely impressive month for Burrow, but the star quarterback would likely trade his newest individual accolade for more team success, as the Bengals tumbled out of the playoff picture in the AFC throughout the month despite Burrow's best efforts. The fact that Burrow played so well and the Bengals still struggled as a team is a microcosm of the entire season in Cincinnati.
Along with Burrow, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has named NFC Offensive Player of the Month, while Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard were named Defensive Players of the Month for their respective conferences.