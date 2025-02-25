Bengals swing for the fences in first round of Mel Kiper's latest 2025 NFL mock draft

What will the Cincinnati Bengals do with their top overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft? The team has several major areas of need, but just one first round pick, so they will have to decide which position needs the biggest boost.

It seems safe to assume that the team will look to bolster the defensive side of the ball with their top pick, as it was the defense that held the team back from reaching its full potential in 2024. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has already been replaced by Al Golden.

Bengals select Georgia linebacker Mykel Williams in first round of Mel Kiper's latest mock draft

Now, the Bengals need to add some weapons for Golden to work with, and that's exactly what they do in the first round of Mel Kiper's latest 2025 NFL mock draft for ESPN. With the No. 17 overall pick in the draft, Kiper sees Cincinnati selecting Georgia linebacker Mykel Williams, if he's available.

From Kiper:

"There might not be a player with more to prove this week at the combine than Williams. He was considered a candidate to go in the top five -- and even potentially No. 1 -- when we first started building draft boards for this class back in August. But an ankle injury slowed him in 2024, resulting in just five sacks over 12 games. The traits are there, though. With a good week in Indy, the Bengals probably won't be high enough on the board to get him. Turn on the tape, and you see outstanding speed-to-power."

Williams would be an excellent addition for Cincinnati. He comes as a major position of need and has some serious upside, as he was named Second Team All-ACC in both 2023 and 2024. Last season, he recorded 21 total tackles -- including nine tackles for a loss -- five sacks, two passes defended and two forced fumbles, despite dealing with an ankle injury suffered early in the season.

The problem for the Bengals is that Williams might not still be available when the Bengals are on the clock. Williams was considered by some to be a top five-caliber pick prior to the '24 season, and given his potential and skill set, there's a good chance that a team will take him with one of the first 16 selections in the draft.

As Kiper suggested, Williams' draft fate could depend largely on his performance at the annual NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. If Williams balls out at the combine, he likely won't be around when it's time for Cincinnati to make a selection. But, with an underwhelming week, he could potentially drop down and be available for Cincinnati to select.