Bengals' T.J. Slaton named potential cap casualty despite solid season

Now that the off-season is here, the Cincinnati Bengals must make critical decisions to try to return to the playoffs and not miss out on the postseason for the fourth consecutive year.

One of those decisions is who is currently on the roster that will not be once 2026 kicks off.

Over The Cap released its list of the top 100 potential cut candidates. Cincinnati fans will not be surprised by the Bengals’ name on that list. However, you might find it surprising that Cincy has only one name listed.

But, does the one Bengals' name deserve more to be on a cap casualty list or another season in stripes?

Why TJ Slaton is considered a cap casualty candidate

Landing at number 47 on Over the Cap’s list of potential Casualties is Bengals defensive tackle Tedarell Slaton.

Entering the 2026 season, Slaton will have an $8.9 million cap hit, the sixth-largest on Cincinnati's roster. However, they would save $6.4 million against the cap while incurring a $2.5 million dead money charge if they were to release the veteran defensive tackle.

It is important to note that Over the Cap stresses that many of the players on their list will return to their respective teams. However, through their thorough analysis of “contract fate,” “valuation above media starter,” and a minimum of $4 million in cash due, they identified their top 100, of which Slaton is part.

The only question now is, will he be a cap casualty or one of the players on this list? Who will be with his team next season?

Numbers say Slaton earned another year

The Bengals signed the defensive tackle to a two-year, $15 million deal in hopes of him fitting the much-needed run-stuffing role in the middle of the defensive line that was left vacant by DJ Reader’s departure two seasons ago.

While Slaton's 2025 performance, or perceived lack of, left a bad taste in some fans' mouths, when you look closer, he had the best season of his career despite what some would have you believe.

TJ Slaton eats the double team and still makes the stop pic.twitter.com/row2fPajBC — mike (@bengals_sans) December 29, 2025

Slaton posted career highs in sacks (3), tackles (52), and QB hits (7). If he were a free agent this season, he would be the type of run-stopping player with past rushing ability that many would say Cincinnati needs.

However, while posting career highs in several categories, Slaton's performance did next to nothing to improve the overall play of Al Golden’s defense.

Cincinnati's defensive regression above Slaton's pay grade

The Bengals ranked dead last in rushing yards, surrendering 2,500 this season. They were also last in rushing yards allowed per game. They were 31st in yards per attempt given up at 5.2.

For comparison, last season, the Bengals were tied for 16th in yards per carry surrendered at 4.4. Their 2,122 yards surrendered ranked 19th in the NFL in 2024. And they ranked 19th in rushing yards allowed per game.

The Bengals’ run defense was far worse than in the previous season under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. So, for all those who said the defense could not get any worse, they were wrong.

But it is possible that Slaton did his job to the best of his ability, but was let down by those at the second and third levels of the defense.

The Bengals also ranked last in missed tackles in 2025, by a large margin. The next closest to their 170 whiffs were the Washington Commanders with 131.

Bengals should bring Slaton back in 2026

None of this is to declare that Slaton should or should not return with the Bengals. After all, they will need all available cap space to make the sweeping changes required on the defensive side of the ball.

However, after Slaton's best individual statistical performance ever as a pro, and with superior talent surrounding him at all three levels of the defense, he should be able to improve upon his career highs next season.

Improved talent around the defensive tackle could also showcase what he contributes to the defense's overall success.

Furthermore, the Cincinnati Bengals will enter the 2026 off-season with the eighth most cap space in the league. They can absorb the second year of Slaton's contract while adding necessary pieces around him without worrying about how to fit players under the cap if Slaton remains with the team.

Nevertheless, the Bengals’ coaches and staff must determine whether the defense’s atrocious performance was due to Slaton being in the middle of their defensive line, despite his best statistical season, or more to the players around the veteran tackle.

Hopefully, the betting favorite is that Slaton will return with a larger leadership role on the defense, in general, and on the defensive line in particular.

