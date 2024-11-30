Bengals to be without key defensive starter for pivotal matchup with Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 13 matchup with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers is as important as they come. With a win, Cincinnati's slim playoff hopes will live on for another week. With a loss, Bengals fans can pretty much kiss those hopes goodbye and brace for a second consecutive year without postseason football.
Heading into the game against Pittsburgh, the Bengals have about a 14 percent chance of qualifying for postseason play, but that number will drop down below five percent with a loss to the Steelers, according to the New York Times' updating playoff simulator.
Sheldon Rankins to miss Week 13 matchup with Steelers due to illness
The Bengals need to be at their best for the game, but unfortunately they'll be without a key defensive starter, as defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins will miss his second consecutive game due to illness. Rankins was also sidelined for Cinicnnati's 34-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11.
The Bengals had their bye week in between the games against L.A. and Pittsburgh, but the extra time off still wasn't long enough for Rankins to fully recover, which speaks to the potential severity of the sickness.
Rankins, who is in the midst of his first season in Cincinnati, also missed game action earlier this season due to a hamstring injury. In all, he's appeared in seven games for Cincinnati this season and recorded 10 solo tackles and a sack. Hopefully he can get back out on the field in short order, as the Bengals will need him to finish out the season strong.
In Rankins' absence, expect guys like Kris Jenkins Jr., McKinnley Jackson and Jay Tufele to see some added on-field opportunity on the defensive line. It will likely take a team effort to fill in for Rankins and help to solidify the D-line.