Bengals to be without key starters on both sides of the line for matchup with Cowboys
The Cincinnati Bengals will be without a key contributor on both sides of the line when they take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 14. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. have both been ruled out of the contest.
These absences are unfortunate. Line play hasn't been a strength for Cincinnati this season -- on either side of the ball -- and now their collective depth is sure to be tested.
Rankins will miss his third consecutive game due to a severe illness. He was also sidelined for Cincinnati's 34-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 and the team's 44-38 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13.
The Bengals had their bye week in between the games against L.A. and Pittsburgh, but even with the extra time Rankins has yet to fully recover, which speaks to the potential severity of the sickness. Hopefully he will be able to get back out on the field in the near future.
Meanwhile, Brown will miss his third game out of the last four due to a fibula injury. Brown played against Pittsburgh in Week 13 after missing the previous two contests, but the injury is still lingering and will hold him out against Dallas.
Cincinnati will also be without embattled kicker Evan McPherson, who was recently added to the injured reserve list with a groin injury. The team signed kicker Cade York to fill in for McPherson, potentially for the remainder of the season. Linebacker Logan Wilson was also recently placed on IR with a knee injury.
The Bengals won't be the only shorthanded team. The Cowboys, who are already without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, will also be without star guard Zack Martin for the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury.
Whichever team is better able to overcome their respective absences will likely walk away with a win on Monday night.