Bengals’ proposed trade with AFC North rival could fix offensive line overnight

You don't need us to tell you that the Cincinnati Bengals can desperately use offensive line help. It's been a long-standing issue that has plagued the franchise during the Joe Burrow era. However, they could be given a lifeline to address the seemingly perpetually glaring area of weakness courtesy of their AFC North rival Cleveland Browns.

With the rebuilding Browns leaning into a youth movement and the NFL's Nov. 4 trade deadline rapidly approach, veterans may be on their way out.

Knowing this, Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News identified Cleveland's longest-tenured player, guard Joel Bitonio, as the "ideal" target for Cincinnati, and it's hard to argue.

Bengals quickly solve OL problems with suggested trade for Browns' Joel Bitonio

Bitonio has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of the past seven campaigns, including five All-Pro selections (three Second-Team bids, two First-Team). He's also missed just two games during this stretch, highlighting his durability. The veteran blocker's combination of consistent dominance and availability would bring much-needed stability to a Bengals O-line that has been laughably bad for a while.

It's hard to envision Cleveland parting ways with a core member of its organization, and more specifically, sending him to a divisional foe. Bitonio just set passed Hall of Fame tackle Joe Thomas for most starts by a Brown since 1999. Suddenly, he's being rerouted to the Bengals in a hypothetical swap?

Nevertheless, Cleveland might see dealing Bitonio as a means to an end with the future mind. That's why ESPN's Adam Schefter has mentioned him among other notable Browns vets who can be considered expendable based on intel he gathered. In other words, the Bengals can have the 35-year-old if they make it worth their nemesis' while.

Bitonio's 76.3 overall Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade is third among guards out of 82 qualified options. He's allowed just 10 pressures, one hit and no sacks across seven games this season on the third-most pass-blocking snaps of any guard in football.

The 12th-year pro has been equally as impactful in protection and as a road-paver, as we've become accustomed to seeing from him throughout his underratedly spectacular career. Bitonio is a clear short-term upgrade over Bengals rookie Dylan Fairchild, too.

After pulling off an improbable trade for resurgent-again quarterback Joe Flacco mere weeks ago, why shouldn't Duke Tobin go back to the well in Cleveland to steal away Joel Bitonio?

