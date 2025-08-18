Bengals' Trey Hendrickson asking price underscores how moronic trading him really is

The Cincinnati Bengals are about to ruin their offseason if they do, in fact, trade superstar pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson. Other than (hopefully) first-round rookie Shemar Stewart, Cincinnati's ability to pressure the opposing quarterback is near-nonexistent with Hendrickson on the sidelines.

While many believe (or would like to believe) that a blockbuster Hendrickson trade is unlikely, it's getting close enough to Week 1 where the Bengals are prepared to cut their losses. The question is, how much would a prospective suitor need to offer to pique their interest in a franchise-altering swap?

We may now have an answer. Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the asking price for Hendrickson is a young defensive player, plus a 2026 first-round draft pick. With that knowledge in tow, it's high time to tackle the sheer stupidity of this whole situation.

Prohibitive Trey Hendrickson asking price exposes Bengals' flawed logic

Here's my thing. If the player already in your building is on the trading block, and he fills the most important need on your roster, actually trading him is the dumbest possible move you could make.

Think about it this way: If the Bengals had granted Tee Higgins' trade request at any point in the past two years, would wide receiver be their biggest need? No, because Ja'Marr Chase is in the building, and Joe Burrow elevates the pass-catchers around him.

Burrow has still played at an elite level for the most part even when Higgins has been sidelined with injuries in recent years. Plus, the emergence of tight end Mike Gesicki and young wideout Andrei Iosivas means Cincinnati's passing attack could thrive even without Higgins. It's just that he makes it that much more dangerous.

In stark contrast, the Hendrickson contract dispute and potential trade would likely dash any hopes of meaningful improvement for the Bengals' maligned defense. Unless Stewart can come anywhere close to Hendrickson's 35 sacks over the last two seasons — you may perish holding your breath for that outcome — his departure would be nothing short of devastating for the whole locker room.

Unless there's some 4D chess plan the Bengals have to gain a first-round pick in next year's draft to then leverage in a subsequent trade to replace Hendrickson with, say, Micah Parsons, what Cincinnati's front office is doing makes zero sense.

The mere concept of the Bengals' high asking price for Hendrickson is a galactic helping of cognitive dissonance. In other words, they won't guarantee him any money beyond the first season of a prospective extension, yet believe he's worth a premium draft pick and a more youthful, upside-carrying defensive player. Or more.

All indications are the Bengals and Hendrickson are close enough on a deal in terms of average annual value. It's guaranteed money that's the sticking point. With the salary cap exploding in perpetuity and Cincinnati earning an equal share of booming league revenue, there's not a single valid excuse to not give Hendrickson the guarantees and financial security he's rightfully earned.

Again, and I say this tongue-in-cheek: If only precisely what the Bengals were looking for was the exact man they've disrespected at every turn. What a special brand of audacious stupidity.

What about the Bengals? Legit contender trying to win now with reasonable cap space in 2025-2027, but the defense is looking a bit rough with a major need in the pass rush department. — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) August 17, 2025

