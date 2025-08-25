Bengals, Trey Hendrickson end stalemate to keep star in Cincinnati for one last dance

Finally, it's over. Trey Hendrickson's seemingly never-ending stalemate with the Cincinnati Bengals is officially a thing of the past. The two sides have agreed on revised contract that will end the star pass rusher's hold-in.

Hendrickson's 2025 salary nearly doubles after coming to terms with the Bengals on a one-year, $30 million deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The four-time Pro Bowler and Cincinnati found common ground a handful of hours after it was reported that they resumed talks on a new pact. It's a massive development for all parties involved, especially Who Dey Nation, considering the fan base has been restless for months.

Bengals, Trey Hendrickson end contract saga with reworked deal

Albeit a significant raise, you can argue Hendrickson is still underpaid as the sixth-highest paid edge defender by average annual value. This is someone who's coming off his first All-Pro nod and a Defensive Player of the Year runner-up finish. But hey, if he's content and the Bengals are willing to pay him, who are we to fight it?

Few have been as consistently dominant as Hendrickson since he joined the Bengals in 2021. Only two of the past four DPOYs, T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett, have tallied more sacks than him during this stretch. The 30-year-old has blossomed into a true game-wrecker. His efforts have been vital to Cincy making consecutive AFC Championship appearances in 2021 and 2022, including punching their ticket to Super Bowl LVI.

Showing zero signs of decline, Hendrickson's ostensibly getting better with time. His availability has improved, not missing a contest over the past two seasons. Unsurprisingly, the better health has translated to increased production across the board. He's recorded back-to-back 17.5-sack campaigns, leading the NFL in the category in 2024.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded Hendrickson as the eighth-best edge defender last season. While many tout him for his knack for getting to the quarterback, he was also an above-average run-stopper. The 2017 third-round pick can impact multiple facets of the game. This is particularly critical for a Bengals squad that lacks many notable names beyond him on that side of the ball.

However, it should be emphasized that this is apparently only a short-term fix. Schefter noted that Hendrickson is still slated for unrestricted free agency next offseason. We hate to be the bearer of bad news, though this feels like an important tidbit that shouldn't be overlooked. The Bengals could find themselves in this situation again in the not-too-distant future.