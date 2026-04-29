Bengals UDFA, Arkansas' Corey Robinson II, could be sneaky offensive line steal

One reason the Cincinnati Bengals had a successful draft, in the eyes of many, is the perceived value of the two offensive linemen they selected.

In the fourth and sixth rounds, the front office chose Connor Lew and Brian Parker II, respectively.

However, they did not stop there when targeting potential offensive line help, as they reached beyond the draft and signed an underrated undrafted free agent with the potential and traits to compete for a roster spot.

Robinson’s athletic testing doesn’t match his tape

At the conclusion of the draft, the Bengals reached out to former Arkansas tackle Corey Robinson as they continue to improve their offensive line ambitions further.

While Robinson’s athletic profile did not show up during his Pro Day testing, it definitely showed up on film this past season. That said, his 84th percentile in the broad jump translated into field explosiveness.

.@RazorbackFB's OL is anchored by LG Fernando Carmona and LT Corey Robinson, two experienced, quick footed and long-bodied blockers.



They and the Arkansas OL has been crucial for QB Taylen Green’s success this year too.



They’ll face an @OleMissFB's DL who have recorded 32… https://t.co/0UsA0pyNkI pic.twitter.com/kx7NoU5SEY — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) September 13, 2025

Robinson’s 34.5 arm length was longer than Iheanachor (33.8), Lomu (33.3), and Fano (32.1) for those of you who were into that sort of thing this draft season.

Robinson helped pave the way for two other 2026 draftees

The Arkansas left tackle was part of a unit that led the way for fourth-round running back Mike Washington and pass-blocked for sixth-round QB Taylen Green.

In the first four years of his collegiate career with stops at Buffalo and New Mexico State, Washington’s highest rushing total in a season was 725 yards. In his fifth year, with Robinson as his left tackle, Washinston ran for career highs of 1,070 yards and 6.4 yards per carry.

Robinson, who spent the first three collegiate seasons at Georgia Tech, also blocked for Bengals’ undrafted running back Jamal Haynes, who rushed for 1,059 and 944 yards in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

After only rushing for 531 yards in 2025, Haynes will likely love having Robinson block for him again.

And hopefully, so will the Bengals.

Robinson’s traits and play appealing to Bengals

Against high-profile opponents such as Notre Dame and Mississippi, Robinson displayed his entire arsenal while helping to keep his QB upright.

Robinson showed he can effectively handle a variety of pass-rush moves. Spin moves did not overwhelm him. He was never overpowered by bull rushes or run around by speed rushes.

The left tackle also showed why having long arms is an advantage, as he kept defenders at bay while showing ample strength to keep them from pushing him back when they got into his chest.

And while giving up zero sacks can be a bit of a misleading stat, Robinson was one of ten tackles in this year’s draft, PFSN credited with not allowing a sack.

That list includes now familiar names like Max Iheanachor, Caleb Lomu, and Spencer Fano.

2026 NFL Draft OTs with ZERO sacks allowed last year:



Diego Pounds, Ole Miss (550 pass-blocking snaps)

Markel Bell, Miami-FL (501)

Max Iheanachor, Arizona State (453)

Corey Robinson II, Arkansas (445)

Caleb Lomu, Utah (360)

Spencer Fano, Utah (359)

Jordan Hall, Tulane (348)

Jude… pic.twitter.com/NGa10m0bLU — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) March 6, 2026

Robinson has a chance to “Pig Sooie” in the Jungle

Robinson has the long arms that most teams require of their tackles. While he could probably move inside to guard, the Bengals will likely have him concentrate on both tackle spots.

The former Razorback will have a chance to compete for the swing tackle spot, with the other options for that spot being Cody Ford, Javon Foster, and Andrew Coker.

We would include sixth-round pick Brian Parker II as a potential swing tackle candidate if it were not for the coaching staff seemingly more intrigued by what the rookie can do as an interior lineman, specifically at center.

Cincinnati’s top eight spots on the offensive line seem obvious at this point. Count on Orlando Brown Jr., Dylan Fairchild, Ted Karras, Dalton Risner, and Amarius Mims being the starters, with Jalen Rivers, Connor Lew (if cleared), and Parker II as the backups. However, that would leave the team light at tackle unless the coaching staff opted for Coker, Foster, or Ford.

If Robinson can show in training camp and the preseason what he showed last year at Arkansas, he could make a significant push for the final roster if they keep nine offensive linemen.

Ronsinson’s chances increase if Lew is not cleared before training camp, as he continues his comeback from an ACL injury, which would force Parker into the backup center role.

Even if Robinson does not make the final 53-man squad, we can write his name in ink as one of the 16 practice squaders this year. That is, if another team does not scoop him up.