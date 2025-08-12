Bengals undrafted DT's "dirty work" in camp is what the defense desperately needs

New Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden was instrumental in the development of former Notre Dame defensive tackle Howard Cross III over the last few years.

Under Golden's watch, Cross shined for the Fighting Irish as an interior pass-rusher, registering quarterback 62 pressures. Half of those came during the 2023 season, so there's reason to believe Cross' eye-popping productivity in South Bend can translate to Sundays.

After a less impressive final year in college in which he missed three games with an ankle sprain, Cross went undrafted. That was less to do with his achievements at Notre Dame and more due to his undersized 6-foot-1, 285-pound frame.

Nevertheless, Cross is defying the odds by making a splash at Bengals camp so far — to the point that head coach Zac Taylor called him out by name after Tuesday's practice.

Howard Cross III earning trust with 1st- and 2nd-team reps at Bengals camp

Sometimes it's easy to be skeptical and say that Cross' Irish ties to Golden are the only reason he got an invitation to training camp. Similar situations happen across the league every year, and you often don't hear much from those players afterwards.

At least in Cross' case, he's making the most of the opportunity, and what Golden saw in him is evidently going over well at the NFL level thus far. Taylor praised the dirty work Cross has done as he fights for a spot on the 53-man roster.

This comes on the heels of Cross earning first-team reps during Monday's practice, as reported by CLNSCincy.com beat writer Mike Petraglia. Depth charts are fluid during the preseason and camp, yet Cross making enough of an impression to run with the 1s is a very noteworthy development.

The Bengals are throwing all kinds of resources to address the troublesome defensive tackle spot. They drafted Kris Jenkins Jr. and McKinnley Jackson in Rounds 2 and 3 respectively during the 2024 draft. Then, TJ Slaton was brought aboard in free agency. Putting aside tenured starter BJ Hill, none of those other significant contributors are considered plus pass-rushers.

Lackluster size and length could derail Cross' hopes of being a successful pro player. It bodes well that he's manufacturing opportunities higher up in the rotation, because with Trey Hendrickson holding out, Cincinnati needs to pressure the pocket by any means necessary.

It's possible Taven Bryan can bring that juice as a situational pass-rusher. First-round rookie Shemar Stewart has shown the capacity to kick inside on subpackage rushes, too.

Hard to expect a journeyman like Bryan to suddenly pop in Year 8, though — and Stewart still needs to master his primary position on the edge before we get too carried away about his versatility. Or at least before I get too carried away.

This "dirty work" that Taylor speaks of in relation to Howard Cross III is something that feels sorely lacking in the Bengals' defensive identity of late. They were a sieve last season, and it cost them a playoff berth, not to mention a prime, MVP-worthy season from quarterback Joe Burrow.

Cross has the type of grit that Who Dey Nation needs to see more of from Jenkins and Jackson in particular. They've had slower starts to their careers based on their draft statuses. If the d-line is meant to take any big step forward, the young tackles not named "BJ Hill" will need to rise to the occasion. Looks like Cross is already doing his part.

Even if Cross' bottom-line impact only extends as far as pushing the others to step up their game, that will have been a successful camp for him — and a huge win for the team bringing him aboard in the first place. I wouldn't be surprised if Cross bounces between the practice squad and active roster in 2025, with a probable permanent promotion in the unfortunate event of an injury to someone else.

Stay tuned for more updates on Howard Cross, y'all. Looks like the Bengals might've found a diamond in the rough. Let's see what he can do next Monday night against the Commanders.

