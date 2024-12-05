Bengals updated playoff odds going into Week 14 prove hope is not dead yet
By Ryan Heckman
At one point 4-5, the Cincinnati Bengals have dropped to 4-8 with three losses in a row and fans are just about done with this season.
It's been a season which has seen Joe Burrow pace for a career year in most major categories, yet the Bengals' postseason hopes are just about squandered.
In a recent interview, Burrow had this to say when asked about the team's playoff chances:
“Playoffs are the furthest thing from my mind.
“You never know what can happen, so I’ll keep putting one foot in front of the other and try to be the best player I can be for the rest of the season, week in and week out.”
News flash for Mr. Burrow: things might look grim right now, but the Bengals are not completely out of the running yet. Per ESPN's most recent Power Index, the Bengals' current odds of making the postseason sit at 2.4 percent.
It might sound ludicrous, but until the number reads an even 0.0, these guys have to keep swinging.
Joe Burrow better not completely wipe the playoffs from his mind
There have been seven teams that have dropped to a zero percent chance of postseason play, but the Bengals are not one of them.
Seed/Team
Record
1. Kansas City Chiefs
11-1
2. Buffalo Bills
10-2
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
9-3
4. Houston Texans
8-5
5. Los Angeles Chargers
8-4
6. Baltimore Ravens
8-5
7. Denver Broncos
8-5
8. Indianapolis Colts
6-7
9. Miami Dolphins
5-7
10. Cincinnati Bengals
4-8
If we focus solely on the next three games, they are all extremely winnable. They're all against losing teams (Cowboys, Titans, Browns). For right now, that has to be the focus. Getting to 7-8 means the Bengals would still keep hope alive.
From there, it gets tougher. The Bengals end the season with games against Denver and Pittsburgh. Let's just assume the Bengals can take care of business and win-out, ending the year at 9-8. That gives them a fighting chance.
The Dolphins and Colts (both with seven losses) would have to lose two out of their last five games, which isn't impossible. The Dolphins still have both divisional matchups with what's likely to be a pissed-off Jets team, plus matchups with the Texans and 49ers.
Indianapolis, meanwhile, faces Denver, Tennessee, the Giants and Jaguars. That's going to be a little tougher scenario for Bengals fans to see a pair of losses unfolding.
And then, there's the Broncos, who would likely have to lose their last four (currently 8-5). That's the tallest ask of all. It's either the Broncos lose-out, or one of the Ravens and Chargers drop four of their last five. Again, it's a tall order.
But, one thing at a time.