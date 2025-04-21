Bengals urged to steer clear of polarizing edge rusher despite Trey Hendrickson buzz

The Cincinnati Bengals have more offensive firepower than all but a handful of teams across the NFL, but their defense was so bad that it prevented them from making it to the playoffs. As a result, Cincinnati is expected to heavily focus on defense in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Bengals have often been projected to land an edge rusher early, with some of the names being tossed around including Tennessee's James Pearce Jr., Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart, and Georgia's Mykel Williams, just to name a few.

Pearce is an interesting player, as he could be the best possible pick for a team that could trade one of the game's premier sack artists in Trey Hendrickson. However, not everyone is convinced that Pearce can come right in and instantly turn this defense into a unit that other teams will fear.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski declared Pearce as the one player the Bengals must avoid in the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite his ability to pile up sacks, Sobleski is concerned about his ability to replace a quality run-stuffing defensive end in the recently retired Sam Hubbard. Better alternatives might be out there.

Bengals told to avoid Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr. by B/R

Pearce was regarded as someone who was in competition for the No. 1 overall pick in the Draft once upon a time, but he slid down draft boards after having a good, but not great, final season at Tennessee. Concerns about his run defense due to his comparitively light frame are valid.

While it remains to be seen just how stock should be put into these rumors, there has been some buzz hinting at minor character concerns that could impact his stock. Even with all of those factors weighing heavily against him, it's easy to see why so many teams are high on him.

Pearce has some of the best raw athletic talent and speed off the snap of any player in this entire class. With a fiery style of play and production against elite SEC tackles, the Bengals should be able to slot him right into the lineup and watch his natural talent help him blow by professional linemen.

Pearce is one of the Draft's ultimate wild-cards. He could be a major success in the right role, but Duke Tobin's seat might start to warm up even more if he fails on selecting yet another young defensive player with a premium pick.