Bengals vet gives fans yet another reason to buy into roster overhaul

Over the past couple years, the Cincinnati Bengals were content to let Trey Hendrickson carry their pass rush, roll with middling other players at his position, and accept mediocrity at defensive tackle.

That workplace negligence by the personnel department reared its ugly head on the field, squandering Joe Burrow's MVP-worthy 2024 season and resulting in a dreadful 6-11 record last season. Although Hendrickson is now gone, the Bengals have beefed up their defensive line with the likes of Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, and Boye Mafe.

Those additions should translate to a far better defense in 2026. Allen is among those who believes himself, Lawrence, and B.J. Hill can be reliable anchors in the trenches.

Bengals DT Jonathan Allen fully believes in Cincinnati's longevity at defensive tackle

The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. did a deep-dive piece on how defensive tackles' careers tend to have a longer shelf life in the modern NFL. That's especially relevant since the Bengals will be relying on a core trio of Lawrence, Allen, and Hill, who have a combined 24 seasons of experience under their belts.

"It's going to be hard at 35 to keep up with receivers just coming into the league. As a defensive tackle, you can play in the league at a high level a lot longer. Yes, there's a lot of physicality and flexibility and all that, but also all your knowledge and pre-snap awareness and pre-snap keys. It's hard to find guys who can rush the passer and play the run and be a three-down defensive lineman and do it at a high level. […] You don't lose strength…That's the last thing to go. That's something I’m still able to rely on. And if anything, I feel stronger than ever."



My lede mentioned mediocrity at defensive tackle, but that wasn't meant to imply Hill is a mediocre player. It's just that, if he's far and away the best guy in your rotation, there's room for improvement.

Cincinnati's brain trust recognized that neglecting the position and hoping for 2024 Day 2 picks Kris Jenkins Jr. and McKinnley Jackson to transform into transcendent players wasn't the way to go.

Allen just played all 17 games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2025, which lends itself well to his argument about longevity. In fact, Allen was something of an iron man until he played in only eight games during his last season in Washington.

The 31-year-old prior first-round pick is entering his 10th season as a pro. Never before has Allen played for a team with Cincinnati's caliber of offense. It'll also help to have the 28-year-old Lawrence next to him most of the time he's on the field.

Despite a rather poor Vikings offense this past year, Allen and his unit allowed only four yards per carry, as opponents had the luxury of playing with leads and pounding the rock to ice games. Only the New York Jets (539) had more rushing attempts on them than Minnesota (529).

So when you see Allen's lowly 45.4 PFF run defense grade from his brief stint with the Vikings, do understand that the above data is critical context to ponder (Minny Christian pun intended).

Combine that with the fact that Allen will have more rest due to rotating with Hill, and factor in Lawrence's 340-pound presence, and all of a sudden, the Bengals' league-worst run defense is really looking up.

And that's before we even touch on the pass rush, which has been lacking from Cincinnati's defensive tackle spot in perpetuity. That dimension of defense is the perceived strength of both Allen and Lawrence.

Think about that for a second — and everything else in this article for that matter — before you go doubting the Bengals' new-look, veteran-laden defensive line.