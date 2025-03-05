Bengals veteran and longtime starter surprisingly retires from the NFL

Well, we didn't see this coming. Cincinnati Bengals veteran defensive tackle and longtime starter Sam Hubbard has announced his decision to retire from the NFL after seven seasons.

"In my heart, I know that I gave this game, this team and this city everything that I had.," Hubbard posted on social media. "That is why today, with great pride, I am announcing that I am moving on from my playing career in the NFL and entering the next chapter of my life."

Sam Hubbard announces his retirement from the NFL after seven seasons

A Cincinnati native, the Bengals selected Hubbard in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he quickly became an integral part of the team's defense, starting in 95 games for the Bengals over the past six seasons, including seven postseason starts.

However, Hubbard struggled in 2024, as his numbers were down across the board. He had just 41 total tackles, which was his lowest total since his rookie season, when he didn't start a single game. His two sacks in '24 also tied a career-low. He struggled to generate pressure on opposing QBs throughout the season, probably in part due to the fact that he was playing through a hamstring tear.

In what would end up being his final play in a Bengals uniform in Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans, Hubbard caught the first touchdown pass of his career. Unfortunately, he also tore his PCL on the play and spent the rest of the season on the sideline.

Perhaps the injuries started to take a toll, as Hubbard is now apparently ready to turn the page on his playing career and dive into life after football. He leaves the game with some serious appreciation for the fans in Cincinnati.

"To the fans -- Who Dey Nation -- I thank you the most; you inspired me," Hubbard wrote. "From the years of struggle and adversity to Super Bowl LVI, you never stopped believing. I hope I made you proud."

Hubbard had been mentioned as a potential cut candidate for the Bengals heading into the offseason, and perhaps that factored into his decision, as he made it clear that playing his entire career in a Bengals uniform was important to him.

"To play my entire career in one uniform is incredibly special to me," Hubbard wrote. "And I am a Bengal for life, always have been and always will be."

Hubbard was one of Cincinnati's most popular players in recent years, and contributions to the Bengals organization won't soon be forgotten.