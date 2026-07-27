The Cincinnati Bengals go into 2026 with some real studs on the roster. It all starts on the offense with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, all of whom are already Bengals legends, having helped Cincy to the Super Bowl in 2021.

There's potential for more too. Veteran defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence could yet become a Bengals legend too, after he came to Paycor Stadium from the New York Giants in Cincinnati's blockbuster offseason trade.

Among those elite players, though, Chase has been distinguished about the rest after joining the Madden 27 99 Club on Monday for the second straight year in his brief but phenomenal career.

The honor officially announced by EA Sports' iconic video game franchise speaks to why Chase is widely considered the NFL's very best wide receiver.

Ja'Marr is a real standout

We all knew what the Bengals were getting when they drafted Ja'Marr Chase. In 2021, however, he blew the top off everybody's expectations and is fully on the way to producing a Hall of Fame career in the NFL.

Chase has so far in his career caught 520 receptions for 6,837 yards and 54 touchdowns, producing some of the franchise's most electric plays. It all started with that 50-yard touchdown catch against the Vikings in week one of 2021.

Chase one of six players in 'Madden 27' 99 Club

Last season, Chase became the first Bengals player in history to have a 99 rating on Madden, and after a year where he caught 125 passes for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns, he is right back there again.

Chase is one of six players to have a 99 rating in Madden for this year, making it back-to-back seasons in the 99 Club for the Bengals wideout.

In addition to Chase, the latest 99 Club includes Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, reigning Rams NFL MVP Matthew Stafford, newly minted Rams superstar Myles Garrett, Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride. That sextet beat out the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Chase's former LSU teammate, Justin Jefferson.

Which other Bengals should have been in the 99 Club?

Chase's admission into the 99 Club begs another question, though. Why was he the first Bengals player to feature? Joe Burrow almost made an appearance last year, receiving a rating of 97, but even looking further back, there are so many names who perhaps should've had a 99 rating.

Names that stand out include AJ Green, perhaps one of the most criminally underrated players in NFL history. Ochocinco, who now finds himself as an official Madden ratings adjuster. Geno Atkins is another name who may have deserved more than he got, achieving his highest rating in Madden 20 at 94.

Either way, the past can't be changed. Ochocinco should start lobbying for Burrow to join Chase in the 99 Club, because if Josh Allen can get there, then so can Burrow.