Bengals waste an epic performance from Ja'Marr Chase in crushing loss to Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase turned in one of the best performances of his entire career against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Over the course of the contest, Chase compiled 11 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns.
It was the third time in his career that Chase eclipsed the 200-yard mark in a single game, and it fell just two yards short of his career high of 266. The three touchdowns tied his career high, as he's recorded that total twice before.
It was an all-around spectacular performance from Chase that included not one, but two 67-plus yard scoring plays.
Chase's explosion wasn't enough to lift Cincinnati to a much-needed win
Chase's big night was even more impressive when you consider the fact that the Bengals were without star receiver Tee Higgins due to a quad injury. So, there should have been extra attention on Chase, and he was still able to do what he did.
Fantasy owners across the country were rejoicing in Chase's production throughout the contest, but unfortunately for fans in Cincinnati, the Bengals weren't able to capitalize on the epic performance.
It came down to the wire, but ultimately the Ravens were able to pull out a 35-34 victory to best the Bengals for the second time this season. The first game between the two teams went into overtime, and this one likely would have also had the Bengals opted to kick a game-tying field goal as opposed to going for two in the final minute.
The Bengals dropped to 4-6 on the season with the loss, while Baltimore improved to 7-3. Meanwhile, the Ravens will be received that they don't have to worry about seeing Chase again during the regular season. When the two teams played in October, Chase had 10 receptions for 193 yards and two touchdowns.
For those keeping count, that's 457 yards and five touchdowns in two games against Baltimore this season. Unfortunately, the Bengals are 0-2 in those games, and that's the stat that counts the most.