Bengals have a Week 7 breakout brewing and the league has no idea

The Cincinnati Bengals made big news ahead of Week 6 by trading for quarterback Joe Flacco. After that encouraging debut in stripes that still resulted in a loss, the Bengals could very well have a major spark on the other side of the ball in Week 7, too.

Other than prime trade candidate Trey Hendrickson, there's not much to be excited about at the defensive end position in Cincinnati — and Hendrickson is injured at the minute. Third-year first-round pick Myles Murphy is showing signs of improvement, yet he can't seem to out-snap pedestrian starter Joseph Ossai.

If only there was a player who balled out in his NFL debut and could've easily been starting by this point were it not for an injury in Week 2. Oh wait...

Bengals DE Shemar Stewart will play in Week 7 vs. Steelers, could be DE1 in place of Trey Hendrickson

That's right, folks. The Bengals' latest first-round pick will be back in action imminently. Shemar Stewart looks to be a go for Thursday's prime-time divisional duel against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#Bengals estimated practice report same as yesterday.



DC Al Golden did tell us he expects Shemar Stewart to play and have a big role Thursday.

Can't emphasize enough how awesome it is to see Stewart healthy again. This is a young man who entered the 2025 NFL Draft with a historic athletic profile. Elite of elite.

And while his production at Texas A&M in college left a lot to be desired, Stewart is a disruptive force who made his presence felt in Week 1's 17-16 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Flacco got a front-row seat to what Stewart did in Cleveland that day.

Shemar Stewart in Week 1 vs the Browns:



26.1% pass rush win rate (2nd best among rookie DL)

3 QB hurries

41.7% positively graded play rate vs the run



He played disciplined, sound football and his PFF grade (83.2) was 3rd-best on the defensive side. — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) September 8, 2025

Cincinnati is on a four-game skid, but the defense hasn't been helped whatsoever during that stretch. Two defensive touchdowns by the Vikings in Week 3 preceded an embarrassing offensive effort by the Bengals in Week 4's 28-3 Monday night loss in Denver.

The Detroit Lions beat the brakes off Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium. That 37-24 defeat was less the fault of the defense and more a product of Jake Browning's three interceptions. Have to credit the D for continuing to play hard even when the deficit ballooned to 28-3 (again).

Among the major positives from Week 5 was the Bengals' pass rush producing four sacks. Naturally, Hendrickson had a sack-fumble combo on Lions QB Jared Goff. If Stewart can jump back into the fray in Week 7 and harass Aaron Rodgers, perhaps the Steelers have more to worry about than the lopsided 5.5-point spread would suggest!

Now that Flacco has the Bengals' offense somewhat back on track, the defense should be in much better spots going forward. That sure bodes well for Stewart.

Especially if Hendrickson can't go Thursday, I have a feeling we'll see something very special out of the rook in his return to action. The breakout nobody sees coming against a Pittsburgh o-line that ranks 25th in PFF's pass protection grades.

OK. Time to ground myself and pump the brakes a tad.

Let's first see if Cincinnati can block TJ Watt, Alex Highsmith and Pittsburgh's own formidable pass rush before we get too excited about Stewart. That's a tough assignment for the Bengals' o-line, especially as they adjust to a new field general in Flacco on a short week.

