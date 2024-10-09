Bill Belichick gives promising dose of reality for Bengals 2024 season
At 1-4, the Cincinnati Bengals simply aren't where they wanted to be at this point in the season. There's a lot of talent on the team, and there were some lofty expectations for the group as a result. Winning just one of your first five games isn't ideal for a team some thought could potentially make a Super Bowl run.
During a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick weighed in on Cincinnati's underwhelming start to the season, and what they need to do in order to turn things around.
Belichick: 'Bengals probably best 1-4 team in football'
"They are sitting there saying, 'We're probably the best 1-4 team in football, but you got to start putting some wins up pretty soon or it's just going to be too much ground to make up," Belichick said. " ... They obviously gotta play better defense and make the plays that you gotta make."
After Zac Taylor's questionable decision-making in Cincinnati's Week 5 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens, there are probably plenty of Bengals fans who wish that Belichick was the team's current coach.
And hey, maybe he could be. He's looking for work after all, and if the Bengals are unable to turn the current campaign around, they could be in the market for a new head coach after the season. At that point though, they probably wouldn't be the only team interested in Belichick's services.
Hopefully, it doesn't come to that though. This Bengals team is talented, and there's still time for them to turn things around. During the Super Bowl era, 15 different teams have made the playoffs after a 1-4 start. The Bengals need to approach the rest of the season like they will be the 16th.
That's obviously easier said than done, but the schedule is on their side. Cincinnati doesn't play a team that currently has a winning record until a rematch with the Ravens in Week 10. If they can take advantage of the relatively soft schedule and start stacking some wins, things could quickly turn around.