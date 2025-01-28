Bleacher Report needs one sentence to describe Bengals after 2024 season

The Cincinnati Bengals' 2024 campaign is in the books. Though the Bengals missed out on postseason play for a second consecutive year, it isn't all doom and gloom in Cincinnati. After all, the Bengals won five straight games to close out the season and put themselves in position to make a playoff push. They also finished with a winning record (9-8) for the fourth straight season.

They're clearly close, but some upgrades are needed, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

One sentence to describe the Cincinnati Bengals after the 2024 NFL season

When it comes to the current state of the Bengals, Bleacher Report needed just a single sentence to describe the team. Here's what was said:

"Despite a second consecutive disappointing season, the second half of 2024 ensured us the right ingredients are there going forward."

More Cincinnati Bengals news: Latest Ja'Marr Chase contract projection proves Bengals made a major mistake

How accurate is that statement? Well, that's debatable. The Bengals definitely have the right ingredients on the offensive side of the ball, that's for sure. Quarterback Joe Burrow led the entire NFL in completions, passing yards and touchdown tosses in '24, and star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was the league-wide leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. Both players were named as finalists for the AP Offensive Player of the Year award, and Burrow was also named an MVP finalist.

However, there are some major questions on the other side of the ball. Sure, the defense played better down the stretch of the season, but not good enough to ignore how poorly the unit played over the first 13 weeks.

The Bengals already made one major move to improve the defense by parting ways with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and replacing him with Al Golden, but the improvements can't stop there. They need to upgrade their defensive personnel over the offseason -- on all three levels -- both through the draft and free agency.

They need to get better on the defensive line and also in the secondary. If they're able to make those requisite improvements -- or add those ingredients, if you will -- then there should be ample reason for optimism heading into the 2025 campaign. until then though, it's tough to feel too great about the Bengals moving forward.