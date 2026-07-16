Browns veteran's latest QB take is pure comedy for Bengals fans

When you've got a quarterback like Joe Burrow, you're allowed to poke fun at a team like the Cleveland Browns' current situation. The Cincinnati Bengals not only have a top-5 quarterback in the league, but they're now more equipped than ever to win this division while bottom-feeders like the Browns sit and wait for their turn.

It isn't like the Browns have been waiting an eternity for their franchise quarterback. How long will they wait?

Well, if you ask new Browns defensive end, Jared Verse, the Browns already have two elite quarterbacks on their roster.

Yep, you heard that right.

Jared Verse handed Bengals fans an all-time comedy bit, but he was serious

Appearing on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" this week, Verse talked about the Browns' quarterback competition and had this to say of Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders:

"These are two great quarterbacks ... so far I've just seen two elite quarterbacks battling it out."

Wait a minute... elite? ELITE?

Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are elite quarterbacks?

If that's the case, then Joe Burrow is an all-powerful immortal.

On what planet are those two quarterbacks elite? Are we really that unaware of our surroundings? Were you watching a different quarterback during OTAs or did you happen to miss the day when Shedeur threw the football directly at Mike Hall's arm that was raised precisely two feet in front of his eyes as he stood straight-up and perfectly still?

If the Browns already had two elite quarterbacks on their roster, then they wouldn't have shipped off the greatest defensive player on the planet in exchange for draft picks and your services, Mr. Verse.

I don't care what the likes of Andrew Berry or any other front office member, coach or teammate says at this point. The Browns know they are still in quarterback purgatory and will be doing everything in their power to land one of the top prospects, at the position, in 2027.

Meanwhile, the Bengals have actually been witness to what elite quarterback play looks like for a few years now.

Last season, Burrow threw more touchdowns in a combined two game sample size (a pair of 4-touchdown outings) than Sanders threw in his seven starts (7).

And as for the other guy, the last time we saw Watson on an NFL field, he displayed some of the worst quarterbacking this league has ever seen -- no, seriously. Watson's EPA per drop-back, in 2024, was the worst of any quarterback since at least the year 2000.

So, we've got a guy who can't see two feet in front of him competing with another quarterback who most recently put out the worst stretch in over 20 years.

Yeah, sounds pretty elite to me.