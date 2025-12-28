Cardinals pending free agents Bengals fans should be scouting closely in Week 17

With the Arizona Cardinals coming to town to take on the Cincinnati Bengals and both teams out of playoff contention, one thing we can look forward to is early scouting of potential free agents.

The Cardinals have a lot of soon-to-be unrestricted free agents on IR. However, there is one UFA who might suit up against the Bengals, and one RFA who will definitely play.

So, if you are looking for something more profound to keep your attention when Cincinnati and Arizona face off on Sunday, here are two potential free agents worth keeping an eye on for Bengals fans.

Jalen Thompson, Safety

The injury news out of Arizona has been nothing but bad. They have 100 million of salary cap dollars on IR.

First, a significant injury to a favorite pre-draft target for many Bengals fans, defensive tackle Walter Nolen, robbed us of the opportunity to see the rookie in person.

Now, one of the 2026 unrestricted free agents, and a potential Bengals target to keep an eye on, Jalen Thompson, is questionable due to a hamstring injury.

If Cincinnati decided to court Thompson, it would have a significant impact on the salary cap at the safety position.

Thompson has the third-highest-paid cap hit with a salary of $13.7 million. For next season, Spotrac lists the 27-year-old’s market value at $12.9 million.

The Bengals currently have an entire safety room with a $9.9 million salary cap hit.

While some of that near $13 million figure would be absorbed by getting Geno Stone’s $6.4 million off the books, that would still be a significant investment at the safety position. However, one that might be worth the price.

Hopefully, Bengals fans and the front office alike will have a golden opportunity to get an up-close look at Thompson in his safety role. And how he plays on Sunday could determine how hard the C-suite goes after him and free agency, if he makes it that far.

However, the Bengals brass might have to consider the body of work Thompson has already put on film if he does not suit up on Sunday.

While many Bengals fans have their eye on Ohio State safety Caleb Downs as a first-round draft selection, there is a possibility that the incoming rookie does not make it to where the Bengals are drafting.

And even if Downs makes it to the Bengals’ draft slot, they could pass him on to address other, more impactful positions, such as edge rusher, and offensive or defensive tackle.

Emari Demercado, Running back

Emari Demercado was third on Arizona's depth chart behind Michael Carter and Zonovan “Bam” Knight. Now with Knight’s season over after the team placed him on IR, Demercado moves up a notch.

Demercado averages significantly fewer rushing attempts per game than Carter and Knight. However, his 7.4 yards per attempt far outpaces Carter’s 3.7 and Knight’s 3.3.

Al Golden and the Bengals’ defense must not take Demercado for granted, while the recently promoted back is surely licking his chops at the opportunity to go against a struggling defense.

Emari Demercado breaks free for the big gain



AZvsSEA on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/ucwONuRhuo — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025

Beyond his explosiveness as a rusher, an essential aspect of Demercado’s skill set that will attract suitors is his ability and willingness to recognize and execute pass protection.

With Demercado being a restricted free agent, the Cardinals must decide whether to tender him, and if so, at what amount. But if the Cardinals do not offer a qualifying offer, he would become an unrestricted free agent.

The Bengals are set in the running back room with all three of their running backs on the active roster under contract for next season. Nevertheless, an explosive back who can help protect the quarterback at a low cost could interest Cincinnati.

If Dermacado performs well against Cincinnati’s defense, that could leave a positive impression on the Bengals’ front office.

Bengals-Cardinals on Sunday still matters

Beyond our love and loyalty to the Bengals, there remain reasons to stay locked in on the team the rest of the season.

The evaluation of individual players must compensate for the lack of postseason implications. And that evaluation extends beyond Cincinnati’s roster.

Thompson is a player who could help with a tenuous safety room. And while all of the active roster running backs are under contract for next season, Demercado’s skillset is something that will intrigue several teams.

Sunday may help determine if one or both find their way to the Queen City in 2026.

