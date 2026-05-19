Chase Brown’s Bengals future complicated by record-breaking Jeremiyah Love deal

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown is entering the final year of his rookie deal. He is doing so, coming off an underrated career-best season.

Meanwhile, another running back is entering the first year of his rookie deal, with the third overall pick of the 2026 NFL draft, Jeremiyah Love, signing a four-year, $53.02 million contract.

Now, expect Brown to sign a similar deal, sans the massive guarantees that Love received, which could put the Bengals in an intriguing position.

Chase Brown’s extension could match Jeremiyah Love, minus the guarantees

According to Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac, Brown’s contract evaluation is at 4 years, $52 million, with an annual average of $13 million. If that comes to pass, that would be on par with Love’s $13.255 million per year average.

But we can confirm that even if the annual averages are comparable, the guarantees will not be.

Love signed a fully guaranteed contract, setting a new benchmark for running back guarantees. His deal obliterated the previous high of $36 million set by Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

Today Jeremiyah Love signed his 4-year, fully guaranteed $53.02 million dollar rookie contract, setting a new record for guaranteed money for an NFL running back.



When asked what he was going to do with that money he said because of college NIL he won't touch it.@azfamily pic.twitter.com/qKFeuhgMEe — Griffin S. DeMarrais (@GDeMarraisTV) May 8, 2026

If Ginnitti’s projections are correct, Brown’s new contract would be the eighth-highest in annual value, which would be commensurate with his value as one of the better, albeit underrated, running backs in the league.

Where the Bengals might balk is at the total value of $53 million, which would be the second-most for a running back in the NFL, only behind Arizona’s rookie rusher.

There are two questions we must ask ourselves. First, will the Bengals offer that contract? Second, would Brown accept it?

To those questions, Ginnitti predicts not.

Of the possibility of Cincinnati extending Brown before next off-season, Ginnitti writes, “back-to-back breakout seasons have set up Brown for a nice payday when the time comes for it. Will Cincy lock him in before free agency (2027)? Prediction: Brown doesn't agree to a new deal, paving the way for free agency next March.”

Bengals & Chase Brown have multiple avenues to strike a deal

Brown could bet on himself, better setting himself up for an even more considerable contract in free agency, closer to the annual value that De’Von Achane recently received from the Miami Dolphins. That would mean that Cincinnati would simply, coldly, and regrettably let him walk at the end of the 2026 season.

The Bengals could counter by using the franchise tag, which Over The Cap projects at $15.2 million next offseason, $2 million above Spotrac’s forecast of Brown’s per-year figure. Having said that, Cincinnati may need to hold on to that as insurance for others seeking a new contract that has thus far eluded them.

The possibility of the Bengals proving Ginnitti wrong exists by signing Brown to a long-term contract next offseason, after they’ve dealt with some other pressing matters, such as DJ Turner and Dax Hill.

Bengals should avoid letting Chase Brown walk

As one of the biggest supporters of Brown landing in Cincinnati before the Bengals selected him in the fifth round, we hope the two sides reach an agreement that satisfies all parties involved.

However, with the unfamiliar territory in which the front office finds itself, spending right up against the cap, signing Brown to an extension could be tougher than originally thought.

The Bengals should not allow the rampant narrative that running backs are easily replaceable to sway them into thinking it will be the case with Brown. The front office would still have to spend money on a suitable replacement for Brown or on a significant draft pick in hopes of finding one.

And we should not expect the team to be in a position to select a running back in the Top 10 of the 2027 draft. Or at least, we should hope that is not the case.

Furthermore, with other backs such as Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Breece Hall eligible for extensions, Brown’s number will not end up being the second-largest in total value or the eighth-most in annual value once those other running backs reach a deal.

So if/when the Bengals reach a deal with Brown, expect his contract numbers to resemble Love’s, but with fewer guarantees. But if that does not get a deal done, 2027 could be his final season in stripes.

Hopefully, in the case of Brown (and others), the Bengals will find it easier to adopt the draft-and-develop-and-retain paradigm that has apparently gone by the wayside.