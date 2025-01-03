Chiefs' Carson Wentz says exactly what Bengals fans want to hear ahead of week 18

If the Cincinnati Bengals are going to make the playoffs, they're going to need some help. In addition to beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18, the Bengals also need a Jets win over the Dolphins and a Chiefs win over the Broncos.

Unfortunately for Cincinnati, Kansas City has already clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC, and thus have little to play for against Denver. They understandably plan to rest key contributors as a result -- including star quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- which makes a Chiefs victory seem less likely right off top. But, Chiefs backup quarterback Carson Wentz doesn't plan to let the Broncos off of the hook that easily.

The Bengals need a big-time performance from Carson Wentz, and he's hoping to provide one

While discussing his first start of the season, Wentz made it clear that he plans to go out there and win. Or try to, at least.

"I want to play well, have success out there and ultimately, more than anything, get a win," Wentz said. "That’s the goal. Obviously, we know the circumstances and we know kind of where we’re at and the reason I’m playing and not Pat. But, I still go out there and expect to win. I’m going to prepare to go out there, win and have a good performance with this offense. We’re preparing for that.”

Wentz has every reason to want to play well against Denver. He's taken just nine snaps all season, so the competitor in him is probably excited just to have an extended opportunity to play. Plus. he signed just a one-year deal with the Chiefs last year, which means that he'll be a free agent over the offseason, and there will be plenty of teams looking for a quarterback, either a backup or starter. Playing well against Denver could help Wentz boost his own stock.

The former first round pick is far removed from his MVP-caliber campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, but he remains confident in his own abilities out on the field.

"I’m confident in myself and my abilities," Wentz said. "What I’ve done in the past, it’s in the past. I’m confident that I can play at a high level. I’m still the same guy. You learn to not take these opportunities for granted.”

If Wentz is able to lead the Chiefs to a win over Denver, fans in Cincinnati will certainly be indebted to him. That is, of course, as long as the Bengals are able to take care of Pittsburgh on Saturday night. If they lose the Steelers, it won't matter how well -- or poorly -- Wentz plays.