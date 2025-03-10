Cincinnati Bengals 2025 NFL free agency tracker: Every signing and departure

NFL free agency is upon us. Free agency is annually one of the most exciting -- and chaotic -- times on the calendar, and this year will be no different.

When it comes to the Cincinnati Bengals, they enter free agency with a plethora of players headed for the open market, and several key areas of need. The Bengals also have ample salary cap space to use to bring back some key contributors and/or make some outside additions.

Obviously, the biggest storylines surrounding the Bengals this offseason revolve around what they're going to do with their trio of stars -- Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson. All three of those guys are seeking new, long-term deals with the organization, and teams from around the league's landscape are anxiously awaiting to see what the Bengals decide to do with their trio of stars.

The team has already designated Higgins as a franchise player and permitted Hendrickson to seek a trade. Both situations await solutions. In the meantime, the Bengals have started to sign some free agents.

Cincinnati Bengals 2025 free agency tracker

Keeping track of all the moves made during free agency can be difficult, but we're here to help. Below you'll find an updating list of all of Cincinnati's moves in free agency, including their own guys that they've re-signed, in addition to new faces that they've added and guys who have departed.

Re-signed players

Mike Gesicki, Tight end: Three-year deal

Cody Ford, Guard: Two-year deal

Tanner Hudson, Tight end: One-year deal

Jaxson Kirkland, Guard: One-year deal

Cal Adomitis, Long snapper: One-year deal

Ryan Rehkow, Punter: Two-year deal

Cam Grandy, Tight end: One-year deal

New additions

TJ Slaton, Defensive tackle: Two-year deal

Samaje Perine, Running back: Two-year deal

Oren Burks, Linebacker: Two-year deal

Departed players

Sheldon Rankins, Defensive tackle: Signed with Houston Texans

Alex Cappa, Guard: Signed with Las Vegas Raiders

Sam Hubbard, Defensive end: Retired

Akeem Davis-Gaither, Linebacker: Signed with Arizona Cardinals

